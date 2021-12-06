ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Biomaterial Repairs Hearts, Vocal Cords

Cover picture for the articleAn injectable hydrogel developed by a multidisciplinary team of scientists at Montréal’s McGill University reportedly is strong enough to repair the heart, muscles, and vocal cords. Described as a major advance in regenerative medicine, it’s the first injectable wound-repair material that can withstand the constant movement of heart and vocal cord...

