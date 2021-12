Chris Janson fans have lots of reasons to be excited these days. For one, he's at work on a new album, and he's already shared the lead single, a heartstring-tugging ballad called "Bye Mom." The song — a powerful story of loss inspired in part by Janson's co-writer, Brandon Kinney, who lost his mom in 2020 — is proof positive that Janson is among the country genre's greatest modern storytellers, versatile enough to write tearjerkers as well as radio-ready bangers like "Buy Me a Boat."

