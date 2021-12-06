ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

2021's notable moments on TV: Capitol riot, 'Rust,' Shatner

By LYNN ELBER, DAVID BAUDER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a year can be accused of bait-and-switch, 2021 is fair game. It was reasonable to believe, or hope, that the pandemic would steadily recede in the rear-view mirror, that a White House transition might mean less political rancor, that America could honorably end its 'œforever war' in Afghanistan....

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

William Shatner's space journey to be documented in Amazon Special 'Shatner in Space'

Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): Primetime Emmy Award winner William Shatner's space trip on Blue Origin will be documented in the Amazon special episode 'Shatner in Space'. According to Deadline, the one-hour special episode will premiere on December 15 in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand; other territories will be added in early 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Herald

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2021. There are 19 days left in the year. On Dec. 12, 2015, nearly 200 nations meeting in Paris adopted the first global pact to fight climate change, calling on the world to collectively cut and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution but imposing no sanctions on countries that didn't do so.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife To Follow Oprah Winfrey And Ellen DeGeneres' Footsteps? Sussex Pair's Wedding Car Reportedly Has A Hidden Message

Meghan Markle is rumored to be having her own talk show on her YouTube channel very soon. Meghan Markle is not a newbie in the entertainment industry. As a matter of fact, before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, the 40-year-old mom of Archie and Lilibet has been known for her effective portrayal as Rachel Zane in Suits.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Evaluating TV's notable post-Sopranos therapists

With Lorraine Bracco's Dr. Melfi, The Sopranos "wasn't the first TV series to feature a therapist character, but many practitioners cited it as a refreshingly authentic representation of what therapy actually is," says Bethonie Butler. Before The Sopranos, TV therapists tended to fall into two categories, said clinical psychiatry professor Glen Gabbard, author of the 2001 book The Psychology of The Sopranos. “You were either a buffoon or a killer," he said. Butler adds: "In recent years, therapist characters have proliferated across television, in part because of increasing mental health awareness among TV creators and the larger entertainment industry. But not all TV therapists are created equal: In the decades since Tony started his weekly sessions, we’ve seen portrayals that strike similar authenticity, a few that push boundaries and others that resort to harmful tropes." Some of the most notable TV therapists have been on shows that include Monk, In Treatment, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, 13 Reasons Why, Insecure, Normal People, Never Have I Ever and Ted Lasso.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Prince Harry
Person
William Shatner
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Mark Hamill
wtaq.com

U.S. Capitol riot’s ‘QAnon Shaman’ confirms he has changed lawyers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Capitol rioter nicknamed the ‘QAnon Shaman’ said at a court hearing on Monday that he had retained new lawyers, nearly three months after pleading guilty to taking part in the Jan. 6 attack. At a brief hearing before U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, Jacob Chansley,...
PROTESTS
Old Gold Black

Capitol riot reverberates in politics classrooms

On a chilly October morning in Dr. Sara Dahill-Brown’s Economic Inequality and American Politics class, my classmates and I were greeted by a slide featuring an image of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Brown be- gan their lecture by telling the class that they normally let the class debate whether American politics were broken, but after the Capitol riot, they were skipping the debate and stating the fracture outright.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#White House#The Associated Press#Congress
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: William's Brother Spent High Security Costs For Meghan Markle? Duke Could Reportedly Lose All His Allies Because Of This

Prince Harry costed taxpayers over $28,000 in the early days of his romance with Meghan Markle. Prince Harry faces criticisms every single day despite the fact that he is no longer in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, royal followers are aware that one of the primary reasons why the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to ditch the royal life for good is because they want to live in peace.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
reviewjournal.com

Capitol riot defendant was a Las Vegas headliner

We knew Delisco some time ago in Las Vegas, as a capable entertainer who won the befittingly titled TV show, “The Entertainer.”. That was in 2005, when Delisco headlined Shimmer Cabaret at Las Vegas Hilton as the champ of that competition. The country now knows Delisco not in a showroom,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Herald

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES -- Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his Carmel Valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
134K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy