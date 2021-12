In a year that has proved just as unpredictable as the last, the best songs of 2021 haven’t been just background noise, but a whole other world to escape into. Sure, there have been hits to herald our tentative returns to the dance floor—courtesy of Lil Nas X’s cheeky hip-hop fantasias, or the ongoing global rise of Afrobeats stars like Wizkid, or even the pop-punk revival represented here by Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u”—but just as memorable have been the songs that felt like a shoulder to cry on. Whether it was the return of masterful sonic storytellers like Adele, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish, or “sad girl autumn” standouts from the likes of Mitski, Snail Mail, and MUNA, there were plenty of tracks to get you deep in your feelings, too.

