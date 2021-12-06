ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Sets Premiere for Hit Show's Spinoff

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 2 days ago

If you can't get enough of Netflix's Selling Sunset, the streaming service has a new show coming out that you're definitely going to love. Netflix revealed that they will be coming out with a Selling Sunset spinoff titled Selling Tampa. Luckily, fans won't have to wait too much longer to watch...

popculture.com

