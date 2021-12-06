ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expected traffic impacts for Sunday's Holiday Parade

Wilmington, North Carolina
Wilmington, North Carolina
 6 days ago

Residents and visitors can expect traffic impacts and road closures at these locations for Sunday's Holiday Parade. The parade is expected to start at approximately 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

Location of Event (see map below):

  • Front St. between Brunswick St. & Castle St.

Street Closures & Times (see map below):

  • Staging area to close at 2:30pm:
  • N Front St. between Brunswick St. & Walnut St.
  • Hanover St. between 2nd St. & Nutt St
  • Red Cross St. between Water/Nutt St. & 2nd St.
  • Parade route to close at 5:00pm (staff at barricades will allow cross traffic over Front St. until just before the parade starts)
  • Front St. between Walnut St. & Castle St.
  • Market St. between Water and Front
  • Castle St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.
  • Church St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.
  • Surrey St. between Church and Castle

Additional Information:

  • Participant setup will take place on Front between Walnut St. and Brunswick, Hanover between Front and 2nd and in Cape Fear Community College student parking lot # 1 beginning at 2:30 pm
  • Actual parade begins at 5:55 pm at the corner of N. Front St. and Walnut St. ending at Church St. The parade entries will continue to Castle St. and will be diverted down to the Surry St./Dram Tree park as their final stopping points
  • Parade should be over by 7:00 pm with breakdown to follow immediately after parade finishes allowing time for solid waste to clean up.
  • Live TV coverage and Judges table at Market St. & Front St
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kISrR_0dFUtZ8b00

