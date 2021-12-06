Expected traffic impacts for Sunday's Holiday Parade

Residents and visitors can expect traffic impacts and road closures at these locations for Sunday's Holiday Parade. The parade is expected to start at approximately 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

Location of Event (see map below):

Front St. between Brunswick St. & Castle St.

Street Closures & Times (see map below):

Staging area to close at 2:30pm:

N Front St. between Brunswick St. & Walnut St.

Hanover St. between 2nd St. & Nutt St

Red Cross St. between Water/Nutt St. & 2nd St.

Parade route to close at 5:00pm (staff at barricades will allow cross traffic over Front St. until just before the parade starts)

Front St. between Walnut St. & Castle St.

Market St. between Water and Front

Castle St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.

Church St. between N Front St. & Surrey St.

Surrey St. between Church and Castle

Additional Information: