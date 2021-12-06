ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How Lady Vols writer Cora Hall voted in the AP Top 25: Why Tennessee jumped to No. 5

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpjZz_0dFUtVbh00

There were a number of great matchups this week across the board, but I am going to start with the biggest move in my rankings this week: Tennessee.

I put Tennessee at No. 5 on my ballot this week. The Lady Vols have slowly climbed my rankings in the beginning of the season, but after this week, they made it into my top five. I've been wanting to see more offensive depth against a quality opponent, and I got it with the 64-58 win over Virginia Tech Sunday.

At 8-0, Tennessee has a better record and more ranked wins than Maryland, Indiana, Baylor and Louisville. So, to No. 5 they go.

The rest of my top five was undefeated this week (except Stanford, who did not play). Maryland went 2-0 and are at No. 6 for me.

Iowa dropped a few spots with a 79-64 loss to unranked Duke – speaking of the Blue Devils, a great win for them and at 8-0, they're in my ballot this week at No. 20. I have been keeping my eye on former Lady Vol Kara Lawson's team, and with a high-ranked upset, Duke makes its first appearance on my ballot.

But also, before we are done with Iowa – Caitlin Clark recorded her third triple-double against Michigan State Sunday. She's only the second player in Iowa history to do so, and Lisa Bluder won her 800th game.

Texas continues to impress, going 2-0 this week with a solid 76-60 win over Texas A&M – the Longhorns only loss remains to Tennessee.

Another newcomer to my ballot this week – Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers. At 6-1, LSU's only loss is to Florida Gulf Coast (who's been ranked or just outside the AP Top 25 all season). With the 69-60 upset over No. 14 Iowa State this week, LSU makes an appearance at No. 23.

Oregon fell out of my ballot this week after dropping to 4-3. I didn't see this start coming for the Ducks, who have lost both their ranked matchups and got upset by unranked UC Davis this week. Granted one of Oregon's ranked losses was to South Carolina, but the only other three-loss team I have in my Top 25 is South Florida – who has single-digit losses to UConn and Tennessee.

The last piece of news I want to mention is in UConn's 73-54 win over Notre Dame Sunday, Paige Bueckers went down in the last minute of the game from what the staff is hoping is just a hyperextended knee. UConn was up by 19 with 38 seconds to go when she got injured, so there have been many well-deserved questions about why Geno Auriemma kept her in. His full answer is in the tweet below.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Tim Tebow responds to Nick Saban's comments on self-absorbed fans

This week, Nick Saban went viral for his rant about ‘self-absorbed’ Alabama fans. Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about high expectations and responded to Saban’s remarks on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday. Saban’s point was fans don’t just expect Alabama to win, but expecting...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Louisville, TN
State
Oregon State
State
South Carolina State
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball goes 2-0 in Las Vegas, puts Oklahoma State away early

The No. 10 Tennessee Lady Vols put away the opponent early for the first time this season Saturday at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas. Tennessee (6-0) extended its 19-point halftime lead to 25 early in the third quarter and never looked back, dominating Oklahoma State (3-3) 80-55 to win both games at South Point Hotel Casino. The Lady Vols defeated all three Big 12 opponents this week (Texas on Sunday and Kansas on Friday). ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Vols preparing for Tennessee Tech

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes spoke with reporters heading into his 15th-ranked Vols' Friday afternoon game against Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena. As usual, Barnes had plenty to say. The Vols' veteran coach discussed his team's three-point guard lineup of freshman Kennedy Chandler, freshman Zakai Zeigler and junior guard Santiago...
TENNESSEE STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

No. 12 Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Kansas: Live updates, score

The No. 10 Tennessee Lady Vols (4-0) are in Las Vegas, taking on Kansas (4-0) on Friday in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout (6:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops). Tennessee is coming off an overtime win over No. 16 Texas, a game they trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter. It was the second comeback game in a row for the Lady Vols, led by Jordan Horston career-high 28 points and Tamari Key's historic triple-double.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
Person
Geno Auriemma
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee Lady Vols hold off Kansas comeback in Las Vegas, move to 5-0

The No. 10 Tennessee Lady Vols held on to stay undefeated Friday, beating Kansas, 68-58, in the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas. Tennessee (5-0) went into the fourth quarter with the lead for just the second time this season, leading the Jayhawks 47-42 at South Point Arena. The Lady Vols led by 13 in the fourth quarter, but Kansas (4-1) made it a five-point game with just three minutes remaining. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Grand Haven Tribune

Duke jumps to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25; Purdue to No. 2

Mike Krzyzewski’s final team at Duke has reached a familiar milestone: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Blue Devils jumped four spots to the top of Monday’s poll following a win against Gonzaga that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. That adds to a record haul of top rankings both for the Duke program and for Krzyzewski, who is set to retire after the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Ap#Baylor#Stanford#The Blue Devils#Texas A M#Longhorns#Lsu#Ducks#Uc Davis
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols head into December matchup with Tennessee Tech undefeated

The No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols have had a hot start to the season, winning their first six games with two wins over ranked opponents. “I think right now we feel really good about what we can do,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I think we have a lot of confidence in each other that we can make big plays. There's not been a lot of panic, but a lot of motivation. I think our players have played hard consistently.”
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Bowling Green Daily News

Lady Tops beat Tennessee State, pick up third straight win

It was a successful homestand for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team. The Lady Toppers capped off a three-game winning streak at E.A. Diddle Arena on Sunday with a 77-65 victory over Tennessee State. “We’re learning. It’s great to be home and play where you practice, where you shoot, to...
TENNESSEE STATE
clevelandstar.com

Michigan jumps to No. 2 in AP Top 25

Michigan moved to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time since the 2016 season, thanks to its big 42-27 win over Ohio State. Undefeated Georgia (12-0) remains atop the new poll, released Sunday. The Bulldogs captured all 62 first-place votes after their 45-0 drubbing of Georgia Tech on Saturday, while the Wolverines (11-1) moved up from No. 6.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Luke Fickell Landed A Big Commitment At Cincinnati Today

College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Nick Saban updates status of Alabama receiver John Metchie

Alabama’s offense was rolling on Saturday in the SEC Championship, but unfortunately the Crimson Tide lost wide receiver John Metchie to a knee injury. Early indications point to a torn ACL for Alabama’s second-leading receiver. After Alabama was officially ranked as the No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings,...
ALABAMA STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

190
Followers
281
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy