ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.N. chief names U.S. diplomat to run Libya mediation

By Michelle Nichols
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXEFT_0dFUtPJL00

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed U.S. diplomat Stephanie Williams to lead mediation efforts in Libya after his special envoy quit just weeks ahead of planned elections in the war-torn country.

U.N. special envoy on Libya, Jan Kubis, is due to step down on Friday. Guterres had informally suggested veteran British diplomat Nicholas Kay as a replacement, but Russia said it would not support Kay, according to diplomats. The 15-member U.N. Security Council, operating by consensus, must approve a new appointment.

Guterres named Williams as his special adviser, which does not require council approval. Williams was the acting special envoy on Libya after Ghassan Salame quit in March 2020 because of stress and before Kubis was approved in January 2021.

Kubis, who has been based in Geneva, said last month there was a need for the head envoy to be based in Libya's capital Tripoli and he resigned to "to create conditions for this".

Williams "will lead good offices and mediation efforts and engagements with Libyan regional and international stakeholders to pursue implementation of the three intra-Libyan dialogue tracks - political, security and economic - and support the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In October last year, the two major sides in Libya's civil war - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army - agreed a ceasefire.

A U.N. political forum last year demanded parliamentary and presidential elections take place on Dec. 24 as part of a roadmap to end the war. However, disputes over the planned vote threaten to derail the peace process.

A first-round presidential vote is set for Dec. 24 and the parliamentary election has been delayed to January or February. However, rules for the elections have not yet been agreed.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UN secretary-general in isolation after coronavirus contact

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that Guterres has shown no symptoms and tested negative for the virus Tuesday afternoon.“Out of an abundance of caution, he has canceled all his engagements for today and is working from home until he is tested again tomorrow,” the spokesman said.Among the events Guterres planned to skip was Wednesday night’s annual awards dinner of the United Nations Correspondents Association, where he had been scheduled to be the guest of honor.On Thursday, Guterres was slated to...
WORLD
AFP

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to the coronavirus Tuesday by a UN official who already had Covid-19 and is isolating for the next few days, diplomatic sources said. Guterres, 72, has canceled his upcoming in-person engagements, sources told AFP. The UN chief was due to be the guest of honor of the UN Press Association at its annual gala in Manhattan on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was to participate in a UN Security Council meeting on the challenges of terrorism and climate change, led by Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum, whose country currently holds the council presidency, arrived in New York on Tuesday and is expected to stay until the end of the week, when he heads to Washington.
WORLD
NEWS10 ABC

UN chief names American Stephanie Williams as Libya adviser

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment Monday of American diplomat Stephanie Williams, who led talks that resulted in the October 2020 cease-fire deal in Libya, to support the holding of presidential elections in the oil-rich north African country scheduled later this month which face many challenges.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muammar Gaddafi
Reuters

U.N. chief slams COVID-19 'travel apartheid' as unacceptable

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that travel restrictions imposed over COVID-19 that isolate any one country or region as "not only deeply unfair and punitive - they are ineffective." Speaking to reporters in New York, Guterres said the only way to...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Russia Blocks Brit From U.N. Libya Envoy Role

Russia has blocked the appointment of a veteran British United Nations troubleshooter, Nicholas Kay, as the U.N. special envoy to Libya, contributing to diplomatic turmoil ahead of the North African country’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, two diplomatic sources said. The move comes less than a week after the U.N.’s...
WORLD
crossroadstoday.com

Libya: Gadhafi son disqualified from running for president

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s top electoral body on Wednesday disqualified the son and onetime heir apparent of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi from running for president in elections to be held next month, citing his previous convictions. The name of Seif al-Islam Gadhafi appeared on a list of ineligible...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Mediation#United Nations#British#U N Security Council#Intra Libyan#Nato#Libyan National Army
whbl.com

U.N. warns not holding Libya elections could fuel further conflict

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Outgoing United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis warned on Wednesday that not holding planned elections in the country could “greatly deteriorate” the situation and lead to further division and conflict. A U.N. political forum last year demanded parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24 as part of...
WORLD
AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Russia orders some U.S. diplomats to leave country

Russia on Wednesday ordered members of the U.S. Embassy staff that have been in the country for at least three years to leave by Jan. 31, according to Reuters. Why it matters: It's a continuation of the diplomatic breakdown between the U.S. and Russia amid heightened tensions over Russia's military buildup in eastern Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
WNMT AM 650

U.N. chief concerned about southern Africa isolation over Omicron

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was deeply concerned about the isolation of southern African countries after new COVID-19 travel restrictions were imposed by several countries over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. “I appeal to all governments to consider repeated testing for travelers,...
TRAVEL
Foreign Policy

Russia to Boot More U.S. Diplomats as Tensions Rise

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s SitRep! Happy 12-02-2021, a palindrome day! It’s a big day in another sense, too: Jack’s grandfather turns 100 today, so give a toast to grandpa Claude. Alright, here’s what’s on tap for the day: Blinken and Lavrov go toe-to-toe after Russia expels U.S. diplomats, Pentagon’s top...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Latvia calls for permanent U.S. troops to guard against Russia threat

ADAZI MILITARY BASE, Latvia (Reuters) – Latvia needs a permanent U.S. military presence to deter Russia and wants to boost its defences with U.S. Patriot missiles, Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said on Monday as NATO’s chief visited allied troops in the Baltic country. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was...
MILITARY
WNMT AM 650

U.N. climate chief: COP26 put nations on notice to act fast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world must get to work on quickly reducing emissions to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius – a goal that remains within reach under the Glasgow Climate Pact, the U.N.’s climate agency chief said. In her first interview since the Glasgow climate summit...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Iraqi wars' deadly legacy: unexploded ordnance

In the northern Iraqi hamlet of Hassan-Jalad, almost every family has a story to tell about a time when a child, nephew or brother was lost to wartime munitions. Located near Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, the area is littered with unexploded ordnance, sometimes dubbed UXO. "We are afraid for the children," said one local man, Awad Qado. "We show them the routes to take, the places to avoid. We tell them not to pick up things they find on the ground." It was in 2017 that Qado's family was struck by a landmine explosion in the hamlet of about 50 homes.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

NATO should put troops in Ukraine on rotational basis to deter Russia, Bolton says

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States and other members of NATO should rotate troops through Ukraine to deter Russia from pursuing military action against its smaller neighbor, former national-security adviser John Bolton said. Bolton, who served under then-President...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine welcomes Biden-Putin call as path to deterrence and de-escalation

KYIV, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters on Wednesday that talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had enabled "deterrence and de-escalation". In the first reaction by a senior Ukrainian official about Tuesday's video call between Biden and Putin, Kuleba welcomed...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy