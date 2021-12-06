Local News Briefs: Man still in critical condition following accident at fairgrounds

Hooper still critical, but stable at Grant

Paul Hooper, 71, a Lancaster man seriously injured when the truck he was driving crashed into a building at the Guernsey County Fairgrounds on Dec. 1 remained in critical, but stable condition Monday at Ohio Health's Grant Medical Center.

Hooper did not have a pulse when pulled from the heavily-damaged 2014 Chevrolet Silverado by Old Washington Fire Chief Health Beal, but emergency responders were able to restart his heart with CPR while en route to Southeastern Med.

Hooper was stabilized at the Cambridge facility and then flown by MedFlight to the Columbus hospital. A dog in the truck with him survived and was transported to the Guernsey County Dog Shelter.

EMSD board to discuss IDEA funding

The East Muskingum Local School Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, at the John Glenn High School Library. The administration will be present for 15 minutes prior to the meeting to provide an opportunity for public comment, including individuals with disabilities and parents of children with disabilities regarding the fistrict's use of American Rescue Plan IDEA Part B special education funds.

Health clinic's mobile unit at church

A Muskingum Valley Health Clinic's mobile unit will see patients at Faith United Methodist Church, 500 S. Seventh St. Thursday. For more information email lgutridge@mvhealthcenters.org or 740-297-1218.

Workforce board to meet via Zoom

The Guernsey County Workforce Policy Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending should call Sue Thomas Sikora at 740-432-2381, ext. 9543.

Mansion tours available in Barnesville

The Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum will be open for tours each weekend from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 19, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. After Dec. 25, Christmas tours will be available by appointment only through Jan. 9. To schedule an appointment call 740-425-2228, 740-238-2456, or 740-449-2280.

Longest Night Service scheduled

First Christian Church's Longest Night Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1127 Beatty Ave. Music will be provided by Tom Apel, Cheri Harding, and Chari Roberts. For information call 740-432-5923.

God Sent a Savior diodrama at Stop Nine

A live, drive-thru diodrama, God Sent a Savior, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the parking lot at the Stop 9 Church of Christ, 60330 Southgate Road, in Byesville.