Upcoming attractions at the cinema: Matrix, Jackass and Scream sequels. Feel familiar? Like you've been here before? In the early 2000s?. Yeah. And as we know, déjà vu is usually a glitch in The Matrix. It happens when They change something. Said point is rammed home in the just-dropped trailer for The Matrix Resurrections. Trinity saying it in the original loops over, as the short clip reveals another few crumbs of clue about what's going on, including loads of references to the OG trilogy. For instance, blink, and you'll miss smarmy alpha-program The Merovingian robbed of his arrogant suaveness and looking like haggard hammered shit - without his wife, Persephone, by his side.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO