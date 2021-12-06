Town of Windsor, Windsor DDA refute claims that Windsor Lake access will be limited

The town of Windsor and its Downtown Development Authority say misinformation about the future of Windsor Lake is spreading after a handbill that was disseminated at Saturday's Winter Wonderland festivities.

The flier, which was also posted on social media platforms, stated access to the lake beginning next summer would be limited to small gatherings because of nearby construction of 250 condominiums. The handbill said larger events, such as Harvest Festival, July Fourth, Labor Day and Memorial Day, typically held at the lake, would not be allowed.

Windsor officials categorically denied the information in a news release issued Saturday night and in interviews Monday.

The handbill, the town said, refers to a downtown Windsor development project that includes DDA and town-owned vacant land next to the railroad tracks, just south of Windsor Lake. Tribe Development Group was selected earlier this year as the preferred developer after Brinkman of Fort Collins pulled out.

The project, known as the Backlots development, involves three different parcels and is yet to be approved. Conceptual plans include up to 15,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, with roughly 200 residential units.

In an interview Monday, Town Manager Shane Hale declined to speculate about who was responsible for the handbill. In Saturday's statement, Hale said “we want to dispel any notion that the park or access thereto is going to be limited in any way."

If the project goes forward, it would likely mean the loss of parking on a lot owned by the DDA but informally used by people visiting the lake and Boardwalk Park. It will not, however, restrict access to the lake before, during or after construction, said both Hale and Matt Ashby, director of the DDA.

Ashby said some residents are concerned about changes coming to Windsor, acknowledging change is sometimes scary and disconcerting. "We're looking to improve the overall business environment and bring new restaurants and retail to downtown," he said.

Additional residential units downtown will provide a built-in customer base for those businesses, Ashby said. "We're excited about that potential and think it will be a good addition to downtown."

For the past two years, the town and DDA have been working on a comprehensive downtown parking study. Windsor’s Town Board approved $1 million in the 2022 town budget to acquire additional nearby parking.

While the handbill said the project near Windsor Lake starts next summer, a timeline for the project has yet to be determined. “Tribe is still working on schematics, and that could take several months,” Ashby said.

The schematics will give the town and DDA boards a picture of what's being proposed, including the massing and arrangement of the buildings. Ashby expects to see some more definitive designs in the next couple of months that the DDA and town board can use to start making some decisions.

The project will need approval from both the town and DDA boards and possibly the town's planning commission as it works through the development review process.

