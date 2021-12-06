ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These are the 9 stocks with the highest correlation to bitcoin and ethereum, according to JPMorgan

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjoNh_0dFUs67U00
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • The lack of a spot bitcoin ETF means some investors are looking for other ways to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.
  • Investors can buy stocks that have exposure to the crypto sector via mining and direct holdings.
  • These are the 9 stocks with the highest correlation to bitcoin and ether, according to JPMorgan.

Other than buying it directly, US-based investors have few options to gain exposure to cryptocurrency tokens like bitcoin and ether.

But there is one way investors can easily gain exposure to cryptocurrencies without buying the coins directly, and that's through individual stocks, according to JPMorgan. Companies like MicroStrategy and Coinbase, among others have significant exposure to the success crypto broadly and bitcoin specifically.

"Such listed companies have become increasingly popular vehicles for investors to get exposure to the crypto industry," JPMorgan said in a note last week.

These are the 9 stocks with the highest correlation to bitcoin and ether, according to JPMorgan. Relative performance charts were sourced from Koyfin.

S&P500 Stocks: ALL 0-9 a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z

Dow Jones Gold Price Oil Price EURO DOLLAR CAD USD PESO USD POUND USD USD INR Bitcoin Price Currency Converter Exchange Rates Realtime Quotes Premarket Google Stock Apple Stock Facebook Stock Amazon Stock Tesla Stock

* © 2021 Insider Inc. and finanzen.net GmbH (Imprint). All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Disclaimer | Accessibility Statement |Commerce Policy | Made In NYC | Stock quotes by finanzen.net

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here are JPMorgan's top stock picks for 2022

JPMorgan expects the bull market to chug along in the year ahead on the back of the economic recovery from the pandemic. The Wall Street firm just revealed its top picks for investors in 2022.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Is in Range Bound Move as Bitcoin Holds above $47k

BTC/USD Trades between $47k and $52k as Bitcoin Holds above $47k– December 8, 2021. After December 4 price spike, BTC/USD has been fluctuating above the current support as Bitcoin holds above $47K. In a nutshell, Bitcoin is trading marginally as price fluctuates between $47,000 and $52,000 price levels. The bottom line is that Bitcoin is prone to decline while trading in the bearish trend zone. Today, BTC’s price is trading at $49,133 at the time of writing.
RETAIL
invezz.com

Top 2 cryptocurrencies to buy and hold for the long-term

Cryptocurrencies have done better than traditional assets this year. Ethereum is the best cryptocurrency to buy and HODL because of its market share. Binance Coin is also a good coin to buy for the long term. Cryptocurrency prices have generally done well this year. Bitcoin has risen by more than...
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Believes Blockchain Is More Important Than Bitcoin

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, one of the leading banking institutions in the world, has stated his opinion on the bitcoin vs blockchain dilemma. To Solomon, bitcoin is not as important as the advancements in technology that implementing blockchain and other new ledger-based tools can bring to the traditional finance world. The executive further stated he doesn’t own bitcoin or ethereum personally.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microstrategy#Koyfin#Finanzen Net Gmbh
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $775M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $775,013,683.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3AvFkxMpSa6M4EXXowU8AB7ZCNDSAPEb5L. $775 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3LqYRLNQpfj2CxnC1fbQKBEuRDwUJBBm6g. Why it...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61.54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38.46% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Wallet Just Transferred $98M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $98,608,887.00 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x8d5c7248890b9ec149068d01aee7e89d31a41959. $98 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe9405bd9845a488e4c5e5e6d972fea932e2e4a3c. Why it...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Is Palantir A Crypto Play? Why This Investor Says The Stock Should Be 'Significantly Higher'

Executives from six cryptocurrency companies appeared before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday, as lawmakers spent hours trying to better understand how to approach crypto regulations. Regulation comes with security and one potential beneficiary of such could be Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), according to Guy Adami, director of advisor advocacy...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Most big cryptocurrencies increase as Ripple climbs

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Ripple (XRPUSD) seeing the biggest change, rallying 5.89% to 87 cents. Seven additional currencies posted rises Wednesday. Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 5.24% to $18.10, and Litecoin (LTCUSD) climbed 2.99% to $165.86.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 2.40% to $330.56 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $53.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon says don't expect stocks to keep delivering double-digit returns, because the boom won't last forever

Don't expect stocks to keep delivering the bumper returns of the past few years, Goldman Sachs' CEO said. Double-digit equity returns can't be expected to compound in perpetuity, David Solomon told CNBC Tuesday. While Solomon believes in fintech, cryptos like bitcoin or ether don't matter to him personally. Investors should...
STOCKS
u.today

Mike Novogratz Expects Bitcoin to Stay Above $42,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 1.64% to $1,068.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $174.53 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy