These are the 9 stocks with the highest correlation to bitcoin and ethereum, according to JPMorgan

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The lack of a spot bitcoin ETF means some investors are looking for other ways to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Investors can buy stocks that have exposure to the crypto sector via mining and direct holdings.

These are the 9 stocks with the highest correlation to bitcoin and ether, according to JPMorgan.

Other than buying it directly, US-based investors have few options to gain exposure to cryptocurrency tokens like bitcoin and ether.

But there is one way investors can easily gain exposure to cryptocurrencies without buying the coins directly, and that's through individual stocks, according to JPMorgan. Companies like MicroStrategy and Coinbase, among others have significant exposure to the success crypto broadly and bitcoin specifically.

"Such listed companies have become increasingly popular vehicles for investors to get exposure to the crypto industry," JPMorgan said in a note last week.

These are the 9 stocks with the highest correlation to bitcoin and ether, according to JPMorgan. Relative performance charts were sourced from Koyfin.

