Buy Low Sell High: Week 14 (The Playoff Push) We are here. Finally, and sadly. The final week before the playoffs. It's both exciting and depressing at the same time. I don't want the season to end already! This week sees 4 teams on Bye: the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and New England Patriots. The combination of 4 teams on BYE and all the injuries have decimated so many teams. Let's survive the Bye-tragedies together and make some trades to get a win this week, and throughout the rest of the season.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO