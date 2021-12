The Seattle Kraken will play a second game in as many nights when they travel to face the Florida Panthers. Seattle continues its road trip with a game against the Panthers after falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. The Kraken offense was unable to get anything going against Andrei Vasilevskiy, recording just 17 shots on goal in the loss. Having lost 7 of their last 10, the Kraken will look to surprise against Florida’s top-tier offensive attack. Florida has won 4 of its last 5 contests, scoring 20 goals in the process. The Panthers’ 3.8 goals per game rank them second in the NHL.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO