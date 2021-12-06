ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

‘My Name is Not Mom’ to deliver motherhood laughs at Packard

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 2 days ago
WARREN — “My Name is Not Mom,” featuring comic trio Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard, is coming to Packard Music Hall at 7...

#Motherhood#My Name Is#Music Hall#Dena Blizzard#Ticketmaster Com#Packard
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

