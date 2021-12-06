15 Cuffing Season Tweets That Inspired Us To Hunt For A Winter Boyfriend
'Tis the season to get cuffed, in addition to being the season to be jolly. What does it take to be jolly,...cheezburger.com
'Tis the season to get cuffed, in addition to being the season to be jolly. What does it take to be jolly,...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 0