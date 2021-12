Enjoy watching this live performance of Martina McBride "I Love You" song and the official music video here. . . . The Martina McBride I Love You song was was released in July of 1999 as the first single from her album “Emotion”. McBride originally recorded the “I Love You” song for the 1999 film’s soundtrack, Runaway Bride that starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The single was also later included on her Greatest Hits compilation album. . “I Love You” reached No. 1 on the Country Charts in late 1999 (starting October 30, 1999 and remained there for five consecutive weeks until the weekly chart starting November 27, 1999).

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO