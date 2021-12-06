OSHA cites Seaboard for possible health violation

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — TJX, the Framingham-based company that operates thousands of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense stores, will require office employees to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot, a spokesman told WBZ-TV on Tuesday. The requirement will only apply to the company’s office workers, not employees in stores or distribution centers. “We will require booster shots for vaccinated U.S. Office Associates as part of our U.S. Office vaccine mandate once eligible (i.e., two months following a one-dose vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or six months following the last shot of two-dose vaccination (Moderna/Pfizer),” the company spokesman said in a statement. “Those who received vaccinations after June 1, 2021 will generally have up to eight months following the date of their final two-dose vaccine and four months following the date of their one-dose vaccine.” TJX was one of the first major employers in the Boston area to implement a vaccine requirement for US Home and Regional Office workers over the summer.

