ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

OSHA cites Seaboard for possible health violation

By Ryan McCarthy
meatpoultry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON- The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Seaboard Foods LLC for a serious health violation. The agency said the company could face $27,306 in fines following a six-month inspection of its Guymon, Okla., pork processing plant. The citation comes from exposing workers to ergonomic hazards...

www.meatpoultry.com

Comments / 0

Related
lindenlink.com

Lindenwood is preparing employees for possible OSHA law

Lindenwood University is planning, but not implementing, requirements for an Emergency Temporary Standard, or ETS, that may be mandated by the government soon. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, developed the ETS to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace for large employers with 100 or more employees, according to an email sent out by Lindenwood’s Vice President Amanda Price of Human Resources.
COLLEGES
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health will not offer COVID tests for unvaccinated employees under OSHA rule involving businesses with at least 100 workers

It has been over a month since the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced the development of an Employer COVID-19 Testing Playbook to help business owners as the pandemic continues. Saying testing is moving towards a shared public-private responsibility, Lyon County Public Health says businesses affected by the Occupational...
LYON COUNTY, KS
foodmanufacturing.com

Pork Processor Seaboard Foods Cited for Repetitive Motion Exposures

GUYMON, OK — A Guymon processing and packing facility – operated by one of the nation's largest pork processors – failed to prevent workers from being exposed to repetitive motion injuries and did not record injuries that needed more than basic first-aid. The company now faces $27,306 in proposed penalties....
GUYMON, OK
kgou.org

Seaboard Foods faces federal labor violation for failing to protect from and report worker injuries

Seaboard Foods faces $27,306 in possible fines for failing to report and prevent injuries at its pork processing plants. The Seaboard plant in Guymon, Oklahoma, failed to record injuries that required more than basic first aid and place protections to prevent injuries from repetitive motions and lifting, according to a citation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
GUYMON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
41nbc.com

Milledgeville Grocer faces over $9K penalties for OSHA violations

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) sent out a press release November 30th concerning Johnnie McDade Grocery, a grocery store in Milledgeville, facing thousands of dollars in penalties after it was found that the employer failed to protect employees from exposure to coronavirus and other safety hazards.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
breakingac.com

Northfield Denny’s closed for reports of health violations

The Denny’s in Northfield is closed for reports of health violations, a county spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant on Tilton Road was temporarily closed by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Linda Gilmore told BreakingAC. She said the investigation is ongoing. “We don’t have issues...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
oregonbusiness.com

New Employer Requirements Under OSHA COVID-19 Rule

On November 4, 2021, OSHA released its long-anticipated rule related to COVID-19 vaccines in the workplace. The stated purpose of the COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) is to “address the grave danger of COVID-19 in the workplace, and to preempt inconsistent state and local requirements.” Employers will no doubt have questions about how to comply with the ETS, and the main points are addressed below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Us Department Of Labor#Occupational Health#Seaboard Foods Llc#Osha Area
heraldcourier.com

Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach

The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges. Most private companies are now taking a wait-and-see approach about implementing the federal mandates, one of which requires businesses with 100 or more workers to have workers get a COVID vaccination by Jan. 4 or submit to weekly testing.
HEALTH
CBS Boston

TJX Will Require COVID Booster Shots For Office Employees

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — TJX, the Framingham-based company that operates thousands of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense stores, will require office employees to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot, a spokesman told WBZ-TV on Tuesday. The requirement will only apply to the company’s office workers, not employees in stores or distribution centers. “We will require booster shots for vaccinated U.S. Office Associates as part of our U.S. Office vaccine mandate once eligible (i.e., two months following a one-dose vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or six months following the last shot of two-dose vaccination (Moderna/Pfizer),” the company spokesman said in a statement. “Those who received vaccinations after June 1, 2021 will generally have up to eight months following the date of their final two-dose vaccine and four months following the date of their one-dose vaccine.” TJX was one of the first major employers in the Boston area to implement a vaccine requirement for US Home and Regional Office workers over the summer.  
FRAMINGHAM, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Iowa nursing home facing $685K in fines amid 22 health violations

An Iowa nursing home cited in October for 18 federal and four state regulatory violations is now facing at least $685,000 in fines, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 3. The QHC Fort Dodge Villa Care Center in Webster County houses about 75 residents and has recently been added to the CMS special-focus facility list, a national directory of care facilities with some of the lowest records of regulatory compliance.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
basinlife.com

Mick Insurance Agency – Your Local Medicare & Health Agents Since 1980

Welcome To Mick Insurance Agency your local Medicare & Health Specialists. We are located at 4509 S 6th St Ste. 201, Klamath Falls, OR 97603, Call 541-882-6476 today and Check out our Website Here!. https://mickinsagency.com/. Meet Betty, our friendly receptionist at Mick Insurance, as you walk into Mick Insurance. She...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Coast Mexican restaurant, nursing home, 2 gas stations cited by health dept. for violations

Inspectors with Mississippi State Department of Health cited four food services in South Mississippi for critical violations in restaurant inspections over the last month. Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina, 9400 U.S. 49, Gulfport, was inspected Dec. 7 for a permit renewal. It was cited for inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, a repeat offense.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy