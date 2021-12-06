1 arrested for carjacking and hit and run in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A carjacking suspect led Bakersfield Police officers on a car and foot chase in northeast Bakersfield Sunday evening leading to one arrest.

Bakersfield Police officers responded to a carjacking with a knife on the 2400 block of Christmas Tree Lane around 6:27 p.m.

Officers said the suspect Danny Robles allegedly stole the car and then was involved in a hit and run accident on Mount Vernon Avenue and Panorama Drive.

Robles, 34, of Bakersfield, then fled the scene on foot before officers arrested him.

Robles is on active Post Release Community Supervision and was arrested for carjacking, an unrelated felony arrest warrant, an unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrant and felony hit and run.

Anyone with information call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

