ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

1 arrested for carjacking and hit and run in northeast Bakersfield

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuiCU_0dFUrCIO00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A carjacking suspect led Bakersfield Police officers on a car and foot chase in northeast Bakersfield Sunday evening leading to one arrest.

Bakersfield Police officers responded to a carjacking with a knife on the 2400 block of Christmas Tree Lane around 6:27 p.m.

Officers said the suspect Danny Robles allegedly stole the car and then was involved in a hit and run accident on Mount Vernon Avenue and Panorama Drive.

Robles, 34, of Bakersfield, then fled the scene on foot before officers arrested him.

Robles is on active Post Release Community Supervision and was arrested for carjacking, an unrelated felony arrest warrant, an unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrant and felony hit and run.

Anyone with information call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Names released in suspected murder-suicide on Hughes Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The names of a man and woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Sunday have been released. Arsenio Ismael Rubio, 29, and Rejina Garcia Terriquez, 24, died by gunshot in the 300 block of Hughes Lane, in south Bakersfield, according to coroner’s officials. The coroner’s office has not yet released manner […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man sentenced for police chase, trying to smuggle fentanyl into Kern County jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Luis Massie was already facing plenty of trouble after his arrest in a high-speed chase through north Bakersfield. He made matters worse, prosecutors say, when he tried smuggling fentanyl into jail. During booking, authorities found 6.43 grams of fentanyl on Massie, who admitted he didn’t notify police because he had previously […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man shot, killed on Shelly Lane identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man shot and killed last week in an East Bakersfield neighborhood has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Erik Gilberto Martinez, 29, of Bakersfield, according to the Coroner’s office. On Dec. 3 just after 5 a.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Career criminal gets life for Shafter rape and kidnapping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — William Jack Hopkins embarked on a crime spree in June 2019 in which he kidnapped and raped a woman, threatened multiple people with a gun and crashed a stolen pickup, authorities say. At the time of his arrest, Hopkins had already served seven prior prison terms and had violated parole 24 […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Inglewood man who suffered fatal injuries when hit by a train in north Bakersfield has been identified, and his death ruled an accident. Bilal Damissi Chaka, 57, was struck by a train at about 11:40 a.m. Nov. 23 in the area of Harris and Willow drives, according to coroner’s officials. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Convicted murderer’s sentencing in 2 Bakersfield shootings postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eric Nichols, an alleged veteran gang member convicted of two counts of murder, had his sentencing postponed Tuesday after a judge granted a motion by Nichols’ attorney to be taken off the case. Defense lawyer Greg Mitts did not publicly state why he asked to be relieved, but confirmed with the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Alfred Harrell Highway rollover crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died in a rollover crash Monday on Alfred Harrell Highway has been identified. Christine Elizabeth Self, 53, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the 4:57 a.m. crash in the 12300 block of Alfred Harrell Highway, according to coroner’s officials. MORE: Woman dies in rollover crash Monday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Robles
KGET

Drivers can have their catalytic converters etched, painted Saturday to prevent theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local vehicle owners can have their catalytic converters etched and painted on Saturday in hopes of deterring their theft. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Three Way Chevrolet and Bakersfield College’s automotive program are hosting an event to etch part the vehicle’s identification number and paint them in a bright color. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

Henry Alberto Rubalcado has been found safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. — Editor’s note: This post has since been edited with updates. BPD searching for missing 11-year-old boy Dec. 7 BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway 11-year-old boy who is considered at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Hit And Run#Weather#Mount Vernon#Bakersfield Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-5 identified

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Los Angeles man who died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 5 near Frazier Park on Saturday night. The man was Arturo Velazco Santos, 39, of Los Angeles, according to the coroner. On Dec. 4 around 10:24 p.m., the California Highway […]
FRAZIER PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in central Bakersfield on Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The crash happened at about 6:21 p.m. in the 1900 block of Union Avenue and 20th Street, near the Salvation Army thrift store. BPD said a preliminary investigation found the woman […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy