Tom Holland and Zendaya are roping us into their web of cuteness in new pics

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland and Zendaya sure know how to work a red carpet. All eyes were on the co-stars and real-life rumored couple as they attended a photocall for their film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London together over the weekend. The movie, which hits theaters Dec. 17, is the...

www.today.com

