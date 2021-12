There are virtually no aspects of travel that have gone untouched by the pandemic. Chief among them: TSA checkpoint lines. But now you don’t need TSA PreCheck or Clear to bypass the lines. That’s because — according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal — several major airports, including Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Newark and Seattle (the latter of which has already moved to make it permanent) are piloting a new program which will allow travelers to schedule an appointment to pass through security … and it’s totally free.

