Lady Gaga looked back on her acting debut in a 2001 episode of 'The Sopranos' and knows 'exactly' where her performance went wrong

By Libby Torres
 2 days ago
Lady Gaga had a small role on a season three episode of "The Sopranos." Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; HBO
  • Lady Gaga reflected on her "Sopranos" guest appearance in a podcast with Entertainment Weekly.
  • "When I look back on that scene, I can see exactly what I did wrong," the singer said.
  • Gaga, who currently stars in "House of Gucci," said that she's since "grown a lot as an actor."

Lady Gaga reflected on her extremely brief 2001 guest appearance on "The Sopranos" on a recent podcast with Entertainment Weekly.

The "Rain on Me" singer appeared on a season three episode of the hit HBO drama, in which she played "Girl at Swimming Pool #2." During the scene, Gaga (credited as Stefani Germanotta), sits on the bleachers, smokes a cigarette, and laughs as AJ Soprano (Robert Iler) and his friends begin vandalizing the high school's pool area.

"When I look back on that scene, I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene," Gaga said on a recent episode of EW's Awardist podcast.

"I didn't know how to listen in a scene," she added. "I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh.... I see it and I go, 'oh, that's not a real laugh.'"

According to the singer, she's since "grown a lot as an actor."

"I see a very non-specific actor [on "The Sopranos"], and now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time," the "Born This Way" singer told EW.

Following her small role on "The Sopranos," Gaga went on to become a successful musician and actor. She starred on seasons five and six of "American Horror Story," and her role opposite Bradley Cooper in 2018's "A Star Is Born" earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress.

Gaga currently stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's crime drama "House of Gucci."

