Colorado State

Colorado’s Economy Expected To Make Full Recovery In 2022

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s economy is expected to make a full recovery next year. That’s according to the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds Business research division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rU8zm_0dFUqgXr00

File photo of money. (photo: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)

Construction boomed this year, particularly in the housing industry. The economic forecast predicts that will continue in 2022 as another 48,000 residential units are expected to be built in the state.

Other industries that are expected to see growth in 2022 include manufacturing, data centers, hosting, biopharmaceuticals, aerospace, and warehousing and storage.

Columbus Telegram

Nebraska economy is expected to keep growing

Despite a number of risks and some general uncertainty, Nebraska's economy should continue to grow over the next three years. That's the conclusion of the latest three-year forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of...
NEBRASKA STATE
