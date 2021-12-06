Colorado’s Economy Expected To Make Full Recovery In 2022

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s economy is expected to make a full recovery next year. That’s according to the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds Business research division.

Construction boomed this year, particularly in the housing industry. The economic forecast predicts that will continue in 2022 as another 48,000 residential units are expected to be built in the state.

Other industries that are expected to see growth in 2022 include manufacturing, data centers, hosting, biopharmaceuticals, aerospace, and warehousing and storage.