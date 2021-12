Even if you weren’t the most devoted fan of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, it was likely very easy for you to recognize that a pretty penny was spent to make sure that as few aspects of the show as possible took viewers out of the largely fantasy-based action. There were massively impressive sets, tons of costumes, far-flung locations, and quite a bit of CGI to be seen on GOT, and the same was probably true with the pilot for the first proposed spinoff the cabler attempted. Now, we know the insane amount of money that was spent on that pilot, for an idea that never even made it to series.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO