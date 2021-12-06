Two Allentown police captains promoted as assistant chiefs retire

Two longtime Allentown police officers have been promoted into leadership roles following the retirement of assistant chiefs Bill Lake and John Hall.

Michael Becker, a 15-year veteran of the department, will take on the role of assistant chief of operations and James Gress, who has been an Allentown police officer since 2002, will become assistant chief of support services.

Lake was promoted to assistant chief of support services in February 2020 after serving as captain of criminal investigations, the division where he spent most of his 23-year career with Allentown. Hill served in a number of roles including supervisor of the department’s K-9 division before he was promoted to assistant chief in June.

Becker was hired in 2006 and served on patrol platoons until he was assigned to the police academy in 2012. There he served as lead firearms instructor and assistant director of training and school director. He was assigned as a platoon supervisor in 2017 and promoted to lieutenant in 2018. Becker was promoted to captain in 2019 and served as leader of the criminal investigations division and patrol captain.

Becker has received five commendations from the department and was a member of the emergency response team for 10 years. He is also a veteran of combat in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, where he served with the U.S. Army National Guard.

Gress graduated from the Allentown Police Academy and joined the department in 2002 after working as a police officer elsewhere. After working in the patrol and criminal investigations divisions, Gress was assigned in 2007 to the office of police administration to oversee the department’s compliance with the state law enforcement accreditation program. He also obtained state and federal funding for the department’s technology and community policing initiatives.

He was promoted to captain in February 2020 overseeing the department’s state and national accreditations, the digital evidence unit and the office of professional standards. He also works as an instructor in the police academy and is a member of the Municipal Officers Education and Training Commission developing training for officers throughout Pennsylvania.

As a member of the department’s crisis negotiation team, he worked his way through the ranks to become commander. He also organized the department’s annual Citizens’ Police Academy classes and developed the first Senior Citizens’ Police Academy to educate seniors about scams and fraud.

Gress is treasurer of the Police Athletic League board and works in fundraising for the department honor guard and K-9 program. Gress has received a commendation for bravery and a unit commendation for the crisis negotiation team. Gress also created the Classics and Cruisers Car Show held annually on Hamilton Street.