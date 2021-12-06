Want to cut down your own Yule tree? Here are 9 Christmas tree farms in Missouri to check out

The countdown for Christmas is in full swing now that Thanksgiving leftovers are about to be divvied out.

Tree farms like Pumpkins and Pines in Pleasant Hill are already open for the Christmas tree season. The family-owned farm has been open for more than 35 years. Customers can select a home-grown, hand-pruned Christmas tree before cutting their own with farm-provided saws or Pumpkins and Pines can cut it for you.

Pumpkins and Pines grows Scotch, Red, Austrian and White pines, per their website. They also bring in trucks of pre-cut Fraser fir, Douglas fir and Concolor fir trees.

"We LOVE Christmas and we look forward to seeing you," the website states.

If you're looking to cut down your own Yule tree, here are several tree farms in Missouri to choose from.

Cole's Tree Farm

23100 State Hwy OO, Lebanon

417-588-3008

Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm

1090 Manning Rd, Southwest City

417-762-2276

Christmas Ranch Tree Farm

24818 NE 148th St, Excelsior Springs

816-630-5086

Heritage Valley Tree Farm LLC

1668 4 Mile Rd, Washington

636-432-6757

Bridgestone Christmas Trees

9615 Co Ln 251, Webb City, MO 64870

417-529-8508

Christmas Traditions Tree Farm

25882 S Lohman Rd, Wright City

636-745-7488

Starr Pines

21298 Pleasant Hill Rd, Boonville

660-882-6858

Pumpkins and Pines