Missouri State

Want to cut down your own Yule tree? Here are 9 Christmas tree farms in Missouri to check out

By Sara Karnes, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
The countdown for Christmas is in full swing now that Thanksgiving leftovers are about to be divvied out.

Tree farms like Pumpkins and Pines in Pleasant Hill are already open for the Christmas tree season. The family-owned farm has been open for more than 35 years. Customers can select a home-grown, hand-pruned Christmas tree before cutting their own with farm-provided saws or Pumpkins and Pines can cut it for you.

Pumpkins and Pines grows Scotch, Red, Austrian and White pines, per their website. They also bring in trucks of pre-cut Fraser fir, Douglas fir and Concolor fir trees.

"We LOVE Christmas and we look forward to seeing you," the website states.

If you're looking to cut down your own Yule tree, here are several tree farms in Missouri to choose from.

Cole's Tree Farm

  • 23100 State Hwy OO, Lebanon
  • 417-588-3008

Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm

  • 1090 Manning Rd, Southwest City
  • 417-762-2276

Christmas Ranch Tree Farm

  • 24818 NE 148th St, Excelsior Springs
  • 816-630-5086

Heritage Valley Tree Farm LLC

  • 1668 4 Mile Rd, Washington
  • 636-432-6757

Bridgestone Christmas Trees

  • 9615 Co Ln 251, Webb City, MO 64870
  • 417-529-8508

Christmas Traditions Tree Farm

  • 25882 S Lohman Rd, Wright City
  • 636-745-7488

Starr Pines

  • 21298 Pleasant Hill Rd, Boonville
  • 660-882-6858

Pumpkins and Pines

  • 20606 MO-7, Pleasant Hill
  • 816-540-3887

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

