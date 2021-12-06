Want to cut down your own Yule tree? Here are 9 Christmas tree farms in Missouri to check out
The countdown for Christmas is in full swing now that Thanksgiving leftovers are about to be divvied out.
Tree farms like Pumpkins and Pines in Pleasant Hill are already open for the Christmas tree season. The family-owned farm has been open for more than 35 years. Customers can select a home-grown, hand-pruned Christmas tree before cutting their own with farm-provided saws or Pumpkins and Pines can cut it for you.
Pumpkins and Pines grows Scotch, Red, Austrian and White pines, per their website. They also bring in trucks of pre-cut Fraser fir, Douglas fir and Concolor fir trees.
"We LOVE Christmas and we look forward to seeing you," the website states.
If you're looking to cut down your own Yule tree, here are several tree farms in Missouri to choose from.
Cole's Tree Farm
- 23100 State Hwy OO, Lebanon
- 417-588-3008
Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm
- 1090 Manning Rd, Southwest City
- 417-762-2276
Christmas Ranch Tree Farm
- 24818 NE 148th St, Excelsior Springs
- 816-630-5086
Heritage Valley Tree Farm LLC
- 1668 4 Mile Rd, Washington
- 636-432-6757
Bridgestone Christmas Trees
- 9615 Co Ln 251, Webb City, MO 64870
- 417-529-8508
Christmas Traditions Tree Farm
- 25882 S Lohman Rd, Wright City
- 636-745-7488
Starr Pines
- 21298 Pleasant Hill Rd, Boonville
- 660-882-6858
Pumpkins and Pines
- 20606 MO-7, Pleasant Hill
- 816-540-3887
