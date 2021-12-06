DO YOU KNOW HER? Boynton Police Ask For Help Identifying Woman, Finding Her Home

Do you know this woman? If so, please call Boynton Beach Police.

UPDATE: 5:13 PM — Boynton Beach Police tell us that the woman’s family has come forward.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is asking for your help identifying a woman they found in a park in the area.

From Boynton Beach Police:

“Do you recognize this woman? If so, call us immediately at 561-732-8116. She was located at Meadows Park today around 12:26 p.m., and she does not know where she lives. She gave us a name of Swameeze Alexandre. She is safe here at our headquarters now. Please contact us if you can assist.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, telephone CrimeStoppers at 800-458-TIPS, or visit CrimeStoppersPBC.com.

