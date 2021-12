Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton's new Marvel series is reportedly a comedy. News broke earlier this week that the wildly popular MCU movie would be getting a sequel. The filmmaker and his cast will be revisiting that world and get their run of Disney+ as well. A big part of Shang-Chi's success was how it balanced humor with action. Variety's recent report indicated the comedy direction of the series. With performers like Awkwafina playing a central role in Shang-Chi's story, he would not have to go far in tapping excellent comedic talent. That isn't the only MCU tie for Cretton as well. He previously worked on Short Term 12 with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. With her role expanding in Phase 4, could she be around for the Disney+ treatment? It's anyone's guess, but a great time for fans of the director and Shang-Chi.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO