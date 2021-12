Jamestown is once again going to gather along Third Street under the twinkling lights in the crisp winter night to start the holiday season. In the past, the parade has been organized and sponsored by a variety of organizations with the City’s assistance. The last few parades were managed by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, which has since downsized. The parade brings in thousands of residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season. This year it is a holiday weekend of events starting on Friday December 3 with a Toys for Tots event at Southern Tier Brewery, followed by Saturday’s events that include shopping, a fun run, the parade at 6 PM ending with lighting the Jamestown Christmas tree and fireworks. For the full lineup, visit the Collaborative Children’s Solutions Facebook page.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO