Big Game Bound: Week 13

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMistrial declared in case against man accused of murdering Amanda Blackburn. Latest on school shooting in Michigan: parents arrested over the weekend. Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for man accused of killing Lt....

Indy Maven talks Foodie Gifts and Gadgets

Utah football is Rose Bowl-bound after rolling Oregon in Pac-12 championship game

Las Vegas • A sea of red welcomed the University of Utah football program to its destiny. An engaged, full-throated, pro-Utes crowd showed up Friday night for the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium. Thousands of them. They flew into McCarran Airport across Thursday and Friday, they made the 400-mile drive south on Interstate-15, they all had one goal, and they accomplished it.
Week 13 big games, 8 teams outside looking in, rookie QB report and reaction to Joe Brady firing

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 13. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio discusses the eight teams who are outside looking in, while focusing on the AFC and NFC playoff pictures. Following that, the guys preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Then, the trio gives a grade to the rookie quarterbacks based off their Week 13 performances. After, the guys give their reactions to the Carolina Panthers firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady and discuss what went wrong. To wrap up the show, the trio looks at how impressive this rookie class has been.
Clemson is Florida-bound for 2021 bowl game

Clemson will face Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, the ACC announced on Sunday afternoon. The game is set for 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It will be televised on ESPN. College football insider Brett McMurphy reported the news first. Most of the final...
Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Stock Report: Big names with big games during Rivalry Week

MY WOLVERINES DID IT!!! WE FINALLY BEAT THAT O-WORD TEAM!!! GO BLUE AND FIRE HARBAUGH!!!. Now that I got that off my chest, it is time to get down to business. The 2021 regular season of college football is officially in the rear-view mirror, and we are now headed into conference championship week. But before we can get to this week’s action, let’s recap the best performers from Week 13 of college football.
Unique two-game road trip is a 'big week' for Tennessee basketball

Five games had been scheduled and five games had been cancelled. A year ago, while the college basketball season was trying to get started amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee basketball kept striking out. The Vols had a multi-team event scheduled at Thompson-Boling Arena, with Charlotte and VCU traveling to Knoxville....
Chiefs Player’s Older Brother Reportedly Killed On Friday

The older brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, was killed on Friday night. Harrison, 32, was stabbed to death during an incident in Sneed’s hometown of Minden, Louisiana, police told The Kansas City Star. In a piece written by Chiefs...
Testudo Times Podcast: Bowl Game Bound

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, Dylan Spilko and Sam Oshtry go over Maryland men’s basketball’s trip to the Bahamas as well as Maryland football’s sixth win of the season. There’s plenty of news going on with Maryland sports and you can listen to all of it here...
College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
Sports Media World Reacts To Desmond Howard Drama

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard is trending on social media on Saturday night for what he said at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard, who won a Heisman Trophy while playing at Michigan, had some not-so-nice things to say about the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan, of course, topped Ohio State,...
Oregon makes decision on next head football coach

The Oregon Ducks have reportedly announced that Dan Lanning is going to be the next head coach of the Oregon football program. Lanning is the University of Georgia’s defensive coordinator and has proven that he deserves a starting job with his performance this season. Georgia has arguably the best defense that college football has seen in the past decade so it’s fitting he got a head coaching job at an elite program.
How college football exposes Fauci's biggest flaw

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s penchant toward lockdowns and Bubble Wrap has turned out to be wrong several times throughout the pandemic, with it sometimes being clear he was wrong the moment he made an assertion. But that hasn’t stopped him from trying to orient normal life around COVID-19 yet.
