ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 4,922 new cases reported

By NBC4 Staff
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R48QT_0dFUoEfX00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Dec. 6, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,735,925 (+4,922) cases, leading to 87,953 (+177) hospitalizations and 10,904 (+14) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,815,647 people — 58.31% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 3,681 from the previous day.

‘What’s going to happen next?’: Businesses brace for omicron

For Monday-Sunday last week, ODH reported 52,243 cases, the most in a week during the Delta wave and the fourth week of the last five to see an increase in cases over the previous week. Cases were down last week during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 21-day case average now sits at 6,024, up from 5,026 a week ago and 3,596 a month ago. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.

ODH reported 264 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 26,851. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Lawsuit alleges Ohio inmate who died was ‘brutalized’ by staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A wrongful death lawsuit has alleged that an Ohio inmate was “brutalized” by prison staff leading to injuries that later killed him. Prisoner Dewey McVay died on Dec. 20, 2019, after what the lawsuit calls a violent and inappropriate effort to remove him from his cell. The lawsuit filed last week […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia seeing another COVID-19 surge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s official — West Virginia is now experiencing another COVID-19 surge. The common thread in many states – including right here – is the arrival of colder weather. West Virginia had more than 1,000 new cases in the past day. Active cases have shot past 8,400, and that’s a 46% increase […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia EMS director suspended

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services in West Virginia was suspended this week. That is according to a spokeswoman with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources who said in an email that  “Brian Shreves was suspended pending an investigation. He is the director of the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia COVID-19 numbers rise sharply

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Like many other states, West Virginia is seeing another sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, post-Thanksgiving holiday. There were 771 new cases in just the past day. There are now more than 8,200 active cases and that’s a 42% increase from last week. The death total now exceeds 5,000. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Delta, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Dec. 7. One new death was reported of a 79-year-old female who was unvaccinated. Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total Cases 27,725 Up 76 Confirmed Cases 22,981 Up 55 Probable Cases 4,744 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio redistricting fight: Was favoring one party allowed?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The shape of Ohio’s state government for the next decade was in the balance, as the Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments on new legislative maps Wednesday. Voter-rights and Democratic groups said the maps are unconstitutional gerrymandered. Republicans’ lawyer said avoiding partisan favoritism was not required. Justices can either affirm the maps […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Bill to legalize sports betting in Ohio passes state legislature

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Legal sports betting will be in place by next year under a bill that passed the Ohio legislature Wednesday. The Senate voted 31-1 and the House voted 72-12 to approve H.B. 29 after both chambers struck a deal in a conference committee Wednesday. Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign the bill […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#Icu#Odh Data#Omicron#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Ohio governor pushes $250 million funding plan for police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio police and fire departments and emergency medical service agencies could apply for up to $250 million in federal grants meant to help first responders fight violent crime and recover from pandemic-related hardships, under a proposal announced Monday by Gov. Mike DeWine. The fast-tracked measure would spend $175 million on crime-fighting […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

Ripley mayor named ‘Best in West Virginia’

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The City of Ripley is excited to announce they have the “Best Mayor in West Virginia,” according to WV Living Magazine’s readers. The Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau said this morning on its Facebook Page Mayor Carolyn Rader was voted “Best Mayor” in the magazine’s 2021 “Best in West Virginia” annual […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Feds investigating West Virginia flood relief program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal investigation is underway into how disaster aid was handled after the devastating 2016 floods in West Virginia. The state of West Virginia received nearly $150 million in flood relief money. $6.8 million was earmarked for demolishing homes and other property that was too damaged to repair. One demolition project […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: Kentucky social service workers to receive 10% pay raise

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a 10% pay raise for Kentucky’s social service workers. He’s hoping to halt the loss of employees demoralized by low salaries and bulging caseloads. Beshear said Wednesday the pay increase takes effect Dec. 16 for social workers and family support staff. It’s the result of reclassifying […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s medical schools receive grant for collaborative education project

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s three medical schools have received a grant for a collaborative project that will increase the number of medical providers educated to provide medication-assisted treatments (MAT) by embedding MAT training into the curriculum at the medical schools. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has provided a grant of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy