ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fiber lasers poised to advance lab's development of practical laser-plasma accelerators

By Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next phase in the development of laser-plasma particle accelerators (LPAs)—potentially game-changing tools for research and practical applications—is underway at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). A new approach to high-power lasers—combining the pulses from many fast-acting but lower-energy optical fiber lasers—will energize these super-compact...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
nanowerk.com

Compact 3D laser nanoprinters for the desktop

(Nanowerk News) Lasers in conventional laser printers for paper printouts are very small. 3D laser printers for 3-dimensional microstructures and nanostructures, by contrast, have required big and expensive laser systems so far. Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Heidelberg University now use another process for this purpose....
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Zadar Labs Accelerates DPU Development for Imaging Radar

High-performance 4D imaging radar dataset from Zadar Labs’ platforms is a market first for training radar deep learning algorithms. Zadar Labs, Inc., a leading developer of 4D imaging radar, is building a first-of-its-kind deep learning training dataset for radar-based perception. Zadar is accelerating the path toward radar-based target classification through a collaboration with Xilinx, Inc. to develop and leverage its 4D radar deep learning processor unit (DPU).
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Researcher outlines how whales' sensory systems have evolved through imaging technology

If you've ever had an ear infection that made you dizzy or unbalanced, the infection likely was affecting your vestibular complex—part of the intricate system of hard and soft tissues that make up the inner ear. Knowledge of this structure has been made possible through computed tomography scans—imaging technology that continues to shape our understanding of evolution across species.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The layered effect: A single-cell map of corn's root reveals a regulator of cellular diversity

A new study uses novel single-cell profiling techniques to reveal how plants add new cell layers that help them resist climate stressors like drought or flooding. The research focuses on corn—a critically important crop around the world—in an effort to create a cell-by-cell map of the plant's root system, which mediates drought stress and absorbs nutrients and fertilizer from the soil.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Laser#Lasers#Optical Fiber#Berkeley Lab#Atap Rrb#Bella Rrb Center
Phys.org

Superheavy science: Lab's actinide abilities enable the discovery of new elements

It's elemental—scientists agree that the periodic table is incomplete. And when it comes to unveiling parts of the periodic table yet undiscovered, the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory is doing some heavy lifting. A combination of unique facilities, people with specific skills and expertise, and a storied...
CHEMISTRY
Cosmos

Lasering in on material changes

Imagine a future where computers run on light and windows can change into mirrors in the blink of an eye. All this may be possible with the right lasers. It might sound like something from sci-fi, but optical engineering is an expanding field of work that aims to develop lasers that can change the properties of materials on the fly.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration – Bringing Optical Speeds to the Final Frontier

Our televisions and computer screens display news, movies, and shows in high-definition, allowing viewers a clear and vibrant experience. Fiber optic connections send laser light densely packed with data through cables to bring these experiences to users. NASA and commercial aerospace companies are applying similar technologies to space communications, bringing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Shrinking qubits for quantum computing with atom-thin materials

For quantum computers to surpass their classical counterparts in speed and capacity, their qubits—which are superconducting circuits that can exist in an infinite combination of binary states—need to be on the same wavelength. Achieving this, however, has come at the cost of size. Whereas the transistors used in classical computers have been shrunk down to nanometer scales, superconducting qubits these days are still measured in millimeters—one millimeter is one million nanometers.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Magnons vs electrons: A new spin on computer processing

In 1965, Gordon Moore of Intel predicted that microprocessors would double in speed and capacity every couple of years. This prediction, now known as "Moore's Law," has with some modification in 1975 been reliably prophetic until now. We're fast approaching the limits of Moore's Law at the same time as demands on microprocessor performances are continuing to grow at an ever more rapid pace. The solution may be in a burgeoning technology whose name reads like a character in the Marvel Universe —magnonics.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Biodiversity collections enable foundational and data skills

The task of training an effective cadre of biodiversity scientists has grown more challenging in recent years, as foundational skills and knowledge in organismal biology have increasingly required complementary data skills and knowledge. Writing in BioScience, Dr. Anna K. Monfils, of Central Michigan University, and colleagues identify one way to address this training conundrum: biodiversity collections. Biodiversity collections operate at the nexus of foundational biological practice and contemporary data science, a product of their role as curator of not only specimens themselves but also the specimens' associated data and network of data resources (referred to as the "extended specimen").
SCIENCE
Physics World

Machine learning aids studies of quantum magnets

Quantum spin liquid magnets are materials that cannot arrange their magnetic moments, or spins, in a regular, stable pattern because the spins interact in competing ways that cannot be simultaneously minimized. As a result, these “frustrated” spins constantly change direction, behaving like a liquid even at temperatures close to absolute zero. Such behaviour is predicted to give rise to many interesting physical phenomena, but despite great efforts in both experimental and theoretical studies, there is no well-recognized, real-world example of a frustrated magnet hosting a quantum spin liquid state.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Molecular device turns infrared into visible light

Light is an electromagnetic wave: It consists of oscillating electric and magnetic fields propagating through space. Every wave is characterized by its frequency, which refers to the number of oscillations per second, measured in Hertz (Hz). Our eyes can detect frequencies between 400 and 750 trillion Hz (or terahertz, THz), which define the visible spectrum. Light sensors in cell phone cameras can detect frequencies down to 300 THz, while detectors used for internet connections through optical fibers are sensitive to around 200 THz.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Green information technologies: Superconductivity meets spintronics

When two superconducting regions are separated by a strip of non-superconducting material, a special quantum effect can occur, coupling both regions: The Josephson effect. If the spacer material is a half-metal ferromagnet, novel implications for spintronic applications arise. An international team has now, for the first time, designed a material system that exhibits an unusually long-range Josephson effect. Here, regions of superconducting YBa2Cu3O7 are separated by a region of half-metallic, ferromagnetic manganite (La2/3Sr1/3MnO3) one micron wide.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Intense radiation pressure enables selective acceleration of carbon ion beams

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) have developed a novel tool that uses a combination of high-power lasers and selective ion acceleration to investigate the biology of potential future radiotherapy regimes. The QUB team used lasers in the Gemini laser facility at Rutherford Appleton Laboratories, UK to focus an extremely...
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Fastest Ramping Rates for Superconducting Accelerator Magnet

Physicists, engineers and technicians at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Particle Accelerator Laboratory, led by Henryk Piekarz, just demonstrated the world’s fastest magnetic ramping rates for particle accelerator magnets. They achieved this record by using magnets made with energy-efficient, high-temperature superconducting material. The superconducting accelerator test magnet is...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

A Vortex in a Nanometric Teacup: Researchers Generate a Vortex Beam of Atoms and Molecules

Weizmann Institute of Science researchers generate, for the first time, a vortex beam of atoms and molecules. Vortices may conjure a mental image of whirlpools and tornados – spinning bodies of water and air – but they can also exist on much smaller scales. In a new study published in Science, researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with collaborators from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and Tel Aviv University, have created, for the first time, vortices made of a single atom. These vortices could help answer fundamental questions about the inner workings of the subatomic world and be used to enhance a variety of technologies – for example, by providing new capabilities for atomic microscopes.
CHEMISTRY
Physics World

Chalcogenide glasses open up to visible and ultraviolet wavelengths

A new, nanostructured version of a material known as a chalcogenide glass could find its way into a wide variety of optoelectronics applications thanks to its unusual transparency. Although chalcogenide glasses are already employed in detectors, lenses and optical fibres for near- and mid-infrared photonics applications, their use in the visible and ultraviolet parts of the electromagnetic spectrum has been limited because they strongly absorb light at these wavelengths. A team from Duke University in the US has now found a way to eliminate this undesirable effect, with possible future applications in underwater communications, environmental monitoring and biological imaging.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Making lasers more efficient, versatile and compact

Their inner workings reside in the realm of physics, but lasers make everyday life possible. Talking on a cell phone or googling COVID stats while your apples and oranges are scanned at the checkout counter—lasers at every step. Lasers emit intense light at specific wavelengths. At one wavelength, laser...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Physical features boost the efficiency of quantum simulations

Recent theoretical breakthroughs have settled two long-standing questions about the viability of simulating quantum systems on future quantum computers, overcoming challenges from complexity analyses to enable more advanced algorithms. Featured in two publications, the work by a quantum team at Los Alamos National Laboratory shows that physical properties of quantum systems allow for faster simulation techniques.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Researchers develop a world-first antibody-drug delivery system

It sounds like the stuff of science fiction: a man-made crystal that can be attached to antibodies and then supercharge them with potent drugs or imaging agents that can seek out diseased cells with the highest precision, resulting in fewer adverse effects for the patient. However, that is precisely what...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy