Suffolk County, NY

Police: Burglar Steals Inspection Stickers From Auto Shop On Long Island

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a burglar stole a safe containing New York State inspection stickers from an auto repair shop last month on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police released a photo of the man they’re searching for Monday.

The break-in happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Atlantis Auto Repair on Jericho Turnpike in East Northport .

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Community Policy