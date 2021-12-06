ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-Star QB Announces Decommitment From Oregon Hours After Cristobal's Departure

By Andrew Gastelum
 5 days ago

Mario Cristobal is reportedly leaving Oregon to coach Miami.

Tanner Bailey, a four-star quarterback from Gordo, Ala., has decommitted from Oregon in the wake of Mario Cristobal's departure.

News broke on Monday morning that Cristobal was reportedly leaving to become the coach at Miami , his alma mater. Cristobal went 35–13 in four seasons at Oregon and won Pac-12 titles in 2019 and 2020 before losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship Friday.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play this great game of football," Bailey posted on Twitter . "I would also like to thank Coach Cristobal, Coach Moorhead, Coach Costa, Coach Woodiel, and the rest of the Oregon staff for believing in me, and offering me a chance to play football at such a great university.

"At this time, I would like to announce my de-commitment from the University of Oregon. Thank you to everyone who supported me thus far."

Bailey had received interest from Alabama and Auburn among other schools before the Alabama native committed to Oregon.

Entering this season, Oregon had the No. 16 recruiting class in the country for the class of 2022, according to Sports Illustrated 's John Garcia Jr .

Related
Sports Illustrated

Kirby Smart Reveals Lanning Will Stay for CFP in Statement on Oregon Hire

Kirby Smart released a statement on Saturday night as news broke that Oregon hired UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach. "We are so happy for Dan and his family. He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community," Smart said. "Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program."
