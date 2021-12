Duke (-3.5) vs. Ohio State. Duke is the top team in the country and Ohio State is unranked, but this game will be closer than many expect it to be. Both of Duke's away games have been neutral-site games, and there has been a formidable Blue Devil contingent in both New York and Las Vegas that isn't likely to be present in diehard Buckeye territory. In the past week, Ohio State basketball lost on a buzzer-beater to Florida and Ohio State football lost to Michigan. Expect the Buckeye faithful to turn out in droves to avenge their university's name against college basketball's No. 1 team.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO