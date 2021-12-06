ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Researchers say any approved vaccine will work as booster

By Tim Griffin
 2 days ago
Researchers say any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines will work as a booster.

British researchers published their findings in "The Lancet."

They looked at six different COVID-19 vaccines and found they all produce a strong immune system response and work safely.

Researchers say the new information gives booster programs flexibility.

As we meet more COVID variants, researchers say it's possible a vaccine will be needed every year.

Meanwhile, Pfizer reps say their vaccine should adapt to respond to the omicron variant.

But that the mutation may still infect vaccinated people.

So, the company's CEO says it's likely vaccinations will be the norm.

He adds, a new vaccine will likely be needed to fight the new variant.

They're still doing research on this potential vaccine.

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UAE approves Sputnik Light vaccine as universal booster dose for Covid-19

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced that the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) approved the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine as a universal booster shot for all the vaccines used in the country for Covid-19. The vaccine’s booster dose has been approved for all individuals aged 18...
WORLD
deseret.com

COVID boosters may be needed for full vaccination, expert says

The coronavirus vaccine may soon become a three-dose vaccine, meaning Americans will need three shots to be considered fully vaccinated, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS “Face the Nation” that “at some point” Americans who received...
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

Vaccine makers could make Omicron-specific booster, says Fauci

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walks by pedestrians along 34th street outside Pennsylvania Station in New York City, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free...
HEALTH
Idaho8.com

Majority of vaccinated adults say they’ll get a booster, KFF poll finds

Most fully vaccinated adults in the United States say they plan to get a booster, according to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation survey. Demand for booster shots has increased dramatically over the past month — about 60% of fully vaccinated adults say they’ve already gotten their booster or “definitely” will. But nearly one in five fully vaccinated adults say that they “probably” or “definitely” won’t get a booster, despite recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do so.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#British#Covid#Omicron
kfgo.com

UK vaccine advisers say all adults to receive boosters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will offer a COVID-19 booster vaccine to all adults and give second doses to children aged between 12 and 15, the UK’s top vaccine advisers said on Monday, accelerating shots in light of concern about the spread of the Omicron variant. The Joint Committee on Vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Fauci says most adults should get COVID vaccine booster shot

Dr. Fauci has a message for America: Get ready to roll up your sleeve, again. The nation’s top infectious disease expert said the “overwhelming number” of adults should eventually get an additional vaccine shot to boost their immunity against COVID-19. “We’d like to get as many people who were originally...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC 29 News

Update on UVA’s research behind potential COVID-19 vaccine capable against any variant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With attention shifting to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, we have an update to a story we’ve been tracking for months. Researchers at the University of Virginia are working on a universal vaccine that would fight all current and future variants. The vaccine is still in the laboratory stage, meaning it still has to go through mice and then to a clinical trial on humans.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WISN

Multiple COVID-19 booster vaccines could be needed, doctor says

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden says a new variant of COVID-19 is a cause for concern, but not panic. Health officials said the omicron variant could require another vaccination. It's unclear whether the current COVID-19 vaccines will protect against the new omicron variant, raising the possibility that another shot might...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mercer.edu

Mercer researcher working to increase stability of COVID mRNA vaccines during storage

A Mercer University professor has been studying strategies to make vaccines for COVID-19 and other diseases more stable for storage and transportation purposes and, therefore, more accessible on a global level. Vaccine formulation development is the research focus of Dr. Mohammad Uddin, assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the College...
MACON, GA
CNET

Pfizer COVID booster FAQ: New omicron variant, vaccine side effects, who's eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A new COVID-19 variant called omicron is raising concerns around the world after being found in South Africa. Scientists are rushing to understand the mutated virus, while countries are restricting travel to guard against another wave of the disease. In response, Pfizer said it is investigating the new strain and will create a modified version of its vaccine if needed.
INDUSTRY
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Drug that could tackle Omicron variant approved by UK regulators

A drug treatment which, the makers say, works against the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, has been approved by UK regulators.Xevudy (sotrovimab), made by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has been found to cut hospital admission and death by 79% in those at risk.The monoclonal antibody has been authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease.It comes as GSK and Vir Biotechnology said preclinical data shows the drug “retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron Sars-CoV-2 variant”.The UK Government has ordered around...
HEALTH
Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

