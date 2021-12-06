ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Arizona Nurse Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting and Impregnating Incapacitated Patient

 2 days ago

A former nurse from Arizona has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman at a long-term care facility.

The authorities were alerted to the foul play in December 2018 when an employee at Phoenix's Hacienda Healthcare facility was changing the garments of the then-29-year-old victim and spotted that the patient was in the process of delivering a child. The hospital staff had no idea that she was pregnant.

Police then began the hunt to find the father of the child, and after his DNA was matched to the victim's son, Nathan Sutherland was placed under arrest.

Sutherland pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was given the maximum sentence. Sutherland also received lifetime probation for a conviction for abuse of a vulnerable adult stemming from his treatment of the woman.

"It's hard to imagine a more vulnerable adult than the victim in this case," said Superior Court Judge Margaret LaBianca.

The victim was a patient at Hacienda for 26 years after almost drowning at three years old and remains in a vegetative state.

Nathan Sutherland

In court, Sutherland expressed remorse.

"To the victim, I am sorry," Sutherland said. "You didn't deserve to be hurt no matter what was going on in my personal life and the demons I was fighting. I had no right to put you through that."

The state of Arizona, Hacienda, and others paid settlements of $7.5 million in lawsuits filed by the woman's family.

Hacienda Healthcare's CEO Perry Petrilli released a statement following the sentencing: 

"Today all of us at Hacienda Healthcare learned that Nathan Sutherland will be sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison for his very severe crimes. For nearly three years, our team has cooperated in every way possible with law enforcement and prosecutors in the Sutherland case. We are relieved that he will never again torment another innocent human being.

As they have been since the moment we learned of Sutherland’s terrible actions, our thoughts and hearts are with the victim, the victim’s family and loved ones. We hope this last chapter of the Sutherland case brings them all greater peace."

