In Lamar Jackson’s remarkable NFL career, the most interceptions he’d ever thrown in a game before his Sunday night performance against the Browns was three, in a 26-23 win over the Steelers in 2019. Jackson managed to match that total in the second quarter against the Browns, which is impressive in some weird way. When you throw three picks in 2:15 of game clock, that is unique. Jackson, who had thrown eight interceptions in 309 attempts this season through Week 11, couldn’t stop giving the ball away to his division rival.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO