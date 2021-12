CAD Reaction Dependent on Absortion of Economic Slack Assessment. Risks are Geared Towards Disappointment Prompting a CAD Pullback. OVERVIEW: The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain its current monetary policy stance with the overnight rate to remain at 0.25%. The current stance from the BoC is that the policy rate will remain on hold until economic slack is absorbed, which is expected to happen sometime in the middle quarters of 2022. That said, while expectations over a possible Q1 rate rise has increased, with no monetary policy report until January, there is a risk of disappointment should the BoC maintain its current stance and not bring forward expectations that economic slack will be absorbed in Q1.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO