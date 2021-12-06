ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Share Price Information for Eurasia Mining (EUA)

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN EU REGULATION NO. 596/2014...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Rockhopper shares jump as Navitas replaces Harbour Energy as partner

(Alliance News) - Rockhopper Exploration PLC share rose sharply on Wednesday following the announcement that Navitas Petroleum LP will replace Harbour Energy PLC as its partner on the Sea Lion oil project in the Falkland Islands. Shares in Rockhopper were up 20% at 6.26 pence on Wednesday in London, while...
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Nickel Mines signs $525m deal to acquire 70% stake in Indonesian project

Australia’s Nickel Mines has signed a binding definitive agreement with its partner Shanghai Decent Investment (Group) to acquire a 70% equity interest in the Oracle Nickel Project in Indonesia. The $525m deal follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month. As agreed, Nickel Mines will purchase the majority...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Orcadian to look at electrification of oil platforms

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Orcadian Energy PLC - North Sea focused oil and gas development company - Awarded GBP466,667 by the Oil & Gas Authority to evaluate an approach to the electrification of North Sea oil and gas platforms "which will dramatically cut carbon emissions". Will also produce an industry white paper which describes the approach to electrification of offshore oil and gas platforms. Orcadian is working with Crondall Energy, Enertechnos, Petrofac Ltd, North Sea Midstream Partners and Wartsila to undertake the evaluation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Exploring the energy sector

* U.S. indexes surge: Nasdaq up ~3%, S&P up >2%, DJI up. Dec 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EXPLORING THE ENERGY SECTOR (1137 EST/1637 GMT) In her latest weekly...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mines#Eua#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Eurasia Mining Plc#Erdc Eurasia Mining Plc#The Company#Company#Russian
investing.com

UK pharmaceutical firm Clinigen agrees to $1.6 billion take-private deal

(Reuters) - Clinigen on Wednesday agreed to be bought by UK-based Triton Investment Management in a deal that values the pharmaceutical services group at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), making it the latest British company to go private. Last week, Clinigen confirmed advanced talks with the private-equity firm over...
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

Barrick’s Bulyanhulu to acquire six prospective licences in Tanzania

Barrick subsidiary Bulyanhulu Gold Mine is set to acquire six prospecting licences located in areas adjacent to the namesake Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania. The move was announced by Twiga Minerals, a joint venture (JV) between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania. According to a statement, Bulyanhulu signed a binding agreement...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
OilPrice.com

Saudi Aramco Signs $15.5-Billion Gas Pipeline Deal With BlackRock

Saudi Aramco is selling 49 percent of its gas pipeline network to a consortium led by BlackRock, for which it will receive $15.5 billion—another step of the Saudi oil giant’s push to monetize oil and gas infrastructure assets in deals with foreign investors. Aramco has signed the $15.5-billion lease and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Raw component costs send diesel exhaust fluid prices soaring

(Correction: Noting that the DEF regulation was implemented in 2010, substituting for a specific model year requiring DEF use.) A lengthy series of events has come together to drive the price of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) higher, a trend that recently took another jolt higher in the spot market. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Mega port operator PSA to buy US freight forwarder BDP

PSA International, a global port operator owned by the Singaporean government, said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Philadelphia-based freight management company BDP International, building on the trend of asset-based transportation providers expanding to offer customers end-to-end logistics services. PSA is the largest container terminal operator in the world based...
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: Quiz sinks to loss; Dewhurst increases payout

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Gresham House Strategic PLC - investor in smaller UK public companies - Net asset value per share ends September 30 at 1,867.6 pence versus 1,512.8 at end of March. Annual NAV total return 24.4% versus FTSE All-Share Index and the FTSE Small Cap Index total returns of 7.9% and 13.5%, respectively. Interim Chair Simon Pyper says: "This is a strong performance from this investment portfolio based on the specialist Strategic Public Equity mandate. We were pleased to see the investment thesis playing out in the bid for Augean and in the share price appreciation at RPS Group, which enabled us to realise our profits. We expect further corporate activity based on the underlying intrinsic values of the holdings." Notes appointment of Harwood Capital as investment manager not supported by shareholders at AGM. Pyper adds: "As a result, the board has agreed to commence an orderly realisation of the holdings and to return all the cash to shareholders and, in order to effect this, has proposed appropriate resolutions which will be put to the forthcoming general meeting of shareholders."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Britain's energy market needs quick reforms, says regulator

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's energy market needs. quick reforms, regulator Ofgem said on Thursday, flagging it. plans to announce changes to the market in the coming weeks. The regulator's role has come under scrutiny after more than. 20 British suppliers went bust over the past few months, caught.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Asia report: Stocks rise, Weibo disappoints on Hong Kong debut

(Sharecast News) - Stock markets were in positive territory across the board in the Asia-Pacific region on Wednesday, with Chinese social media giant Sina Weibo in focus as it made its Hong Kong debut. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 1.42% at 28.860.62, as the yen strengthened 0.17% on...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Beximco gets more Covid doses; AdEPT wins contract

--------- Alpha Real Trust Ltd - Guernsey-based property finance investor - Completes sale of special purpose vehicle which holds Cambourne Business Park, Phase 1000. Nets cash of GBP2.1 million from sale, a return above the company's latest book value for the investment. --------- NFT Investments PLC - invests in non-fungible...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks' sudden caution may not last long

* Main U.S. indexes post modest gains; Nasdaq leads. * Comm svcs leads S&P sector gainers; financials weakest. Dec 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS' SUDDEN CAUTION MAY...
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gatling Drilling Identifies Significant Gold Intersections within New Host Target at the Kir Vit Prospect of the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the 'Company' or 'Gatling') is pleased to announce the completion of Phase II drilling at the Kir Vit prospect which totaled 5,330 m. Highlights include 1.4 g/t Au over 26.0 m in KV-21-30 within a larger intersection of 0.8 g/t Au over 54.0m, and 4.9 g/t Au over 4.0 m in KV-21-018 . Three mineralization styles have been identified at Kir Vit, indicating a large gold system is present in the area with multiple structural controls. Intersecting new mineralized horizons within the brecciated conglomerate also merits a follow-up program, since it is the largest geological unit at Kir Vit striking over 1 km with widths up to 600 m. Gatling is focused on expanding all mineralized envelopes with Phase III exploration and drilling in 2022.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Axiata lends subsidiary edotco US$20m for its Pakistan ops

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): Axiata Group Bhd has extended a US$20 million loan to edotco Sdn Bhd for the 63%-owned subsidiary to inject further capital into its Pakistan operations. The loan agreement signed on Tuesday will have a tenure of 12 months, Axiata said in a bourse filing. “The shareholder...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy