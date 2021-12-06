Share Price Information for Creightons (CRL)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Creightons PLC ("Creightons" or the "Company") The Company announces that as a result of the exercise of share options by a number of employees, including those by directors which have already been announced separately, the total number of 1p Ordinary Shares in issue as at this date is 69,519,438....

Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Robinson warns on sales volumes; Wandisco wins deal

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Robinson PLC - Chesterfield-based plastic and paperboard packaging manufacturer - Expects revenue for 2021 at GBP45 million, up 21%. "Excluding the effects of the Schela Plast business acquired in February, underlying sales are in line with 2020 but include significantly higher resin prices passed on," Robinson says. Says sales volumes have suffered, however. Margins have been hurt in short-term but company has "begun to seek substantial price increases from all customers". This should see margins recover in 2022. In addition, company will benefit from GBP300,000 in annual cost savings following restructuring. Due to lower sales volumes, however, Robinson expects full year operating profit before exceptional costs and amortisation of intangible assets in range of GBP1.2 million and GBP1.3 million.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Indomie

'The Biden administration's testing promises aren't panning out yet'. GDR stated in 26 Nov results presentation..........where does RNS next week come from?. • Product and data pack to go to partners for evaluation. • Expecting feedback and commercial indications early CY2022. • Initial focus EU owing to CE-IVD marking. •...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Porvair expects revenue hike; Xtract's new discovery

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Porvair PLC - Norfolk, England-based filtration and environmental technology firm - Says revenue for year ended November 30 expected to rise 8% from GBP135.0 million a year prior. Says "lower aerospace revenue offset by growth in laboratory, metal melt and general industrial segments". Adjusted earnings per share tipped to be at the top end of market forecasts. To report annual results on January 31.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: LendInvest and Foresight Group assets rise

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. LendInvest PLC - London-based asset management platform and property finance group - Assets under management up 32% annually to GBP1.83 billion at September 30, from GBP1.39 billion. Funds under management up 40% to GBP2.88 billion from GBP2.06 billion. Pretax profit in six month period amounts to GBP10.2 million, swinging from GBP200,000 loss a year prior. Revenue up 30% to GBP50.8 million from GBP39.1 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 10 December 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 56,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,156.133p pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 18,776,071 Ordinary shares, and there...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TruFin subsidiaries Vertus and Oxygen record first profitable months

(Alliance News) - TruFin PLC on Friday said two of its subsidiaries posted first profitable months this year but revenue for its subsidiary Satago will be delayed. The technology investor said its subsidiary Satago Financial Solutions Ltd extended its commercial pilot Lloyds Bank. It will now continue into early 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Pathfinder shares surge as it moves closer to arbitration

(Sharecast News) - Pathfinder Minerals updated the market on its dispute over mining concession 4623C on Friday, reporting that it had "significantly advanced" its preparation to refer the dispute to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) under the Mozambique-UK Bilateral Investment Treaty. The AIM-traded firm said the...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE flat as sterling drops on GDP data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared earlier small losses to trade flat by midday on Friday, while sterling was weaker as investors digested disappointing UK growth figures. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,322.65, while the pound was 0.2% lower versus the dollar at 1.3199, nearing a one-year low...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE falls ahead of key week for central banks

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London closed lower on Friday, as investors digested a hot US inflation report ahead of a busy week of central bank updates. Despite a third successive daily decline, London's flagship FTSE 100 posted a weekly rise, shaking off a backdrop of virus concerns. "European...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 10/12/2021

At 15:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -11.87 at 7309.39 points, a movement of -0.16%, showing a slow fall in the market. Prudential (PRU) was a heavily traded share, with around £5,970.5m (0.166%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 46% of the companies in the FTSE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Doric Nimrod Air Three Limited

DORIC NIMROD THREE LIMITED (the "Company") (Legal Entity Identifier: 213800BMYMCBKT5W8M49) The Company advises that for the annual general meeting held on 9 December 2021, valid proxy appointments were made in respect of 154,160,173 redeemable ordinary preference shares of the Company being 70.07% of the total redeemable ordinary preference shares of the Company in issue, and voting was as follows:
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Dividend Declaration KraneShares ICAV

The Directors of KraneShares ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 16 December 2021, record date as of the 17 December 2021 & payment date is the 30 December 2021:. Share Class Description. Per Share Rate (Provisional) KraneShares Bloomberg Barclays China...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.3 - Clinigen Group PLC

Form 8.3 - Clinigen Group PLC. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORERule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Rule 2.10 Announcement - Playtech plc

Partial Withdrawal of Letter of Intent: Acquisition of Playtech plc (the "Company") and disposal by the Company of Finalto. On 15 October 2021, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLC and Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 8,346,630 ordinary shares of Playtech plc.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks weaker on impact of 'plan B' rules

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in negative territory on Thursday, with travel and hospitality shares under the cosh following the introduction of so-called 'plan B' Covid-19 restrictions in England. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.22% at 7,321.26, and the FTSE 250 was 0.35% weaker at 23,148.04. Sterling...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Genedrive's Covid test kit gets EU approval

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Genedrive PLC - Manchester, England-based molecular diagnostics firm - Covid-19 test kit is awarded European certification. Genedrive's rapid molecular diagnostic test COV19-ID Kit receives certification under the European Communities Council Directive. Genedrive says its test kit delivers positive results as quickly as 7.5 minutes and negative results at 17 minutes. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus does not affect the assay design of the test, company claims. Genedrive's initial commercial focus is on the EU and will be followed by the UK.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE turns red as travel, hospitality shares slide

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had moved into the red by midday on Thursday, with travel and hospitality shares under the cosh following the introduction of fresh Covid restrictions. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,326.03, while sterling was 0.2% lower versus the dollar at 1.3180 after the government...
RETAIL
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks fall as UK Covid restrictions reimposed

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were slightly lower at midday on Thursday after the UK government tightened restrictions to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The FTSE 100 index was down 13.74 points, or 0.2%, at 7,324.09. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was down 65.60 points,...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Aroundtown SA announces debt optimization through successful bond issuance and launch of shorter-term bond buyback

Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA announces debt optimization through successful bond issuance and launch of shorter-term bond buyback 09-Dec-2021 / 18:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 2 December 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS

