Lionel Messi may be in a new country playing for a new team in a new league, but he is still taking home the same old hardware. The Paris Saint-Germain megastar was awarded the 2021 Ballon D’Or on Monday at a gala in Paris. It is the seventh time that Messi has earned the prize annually given to the top male soccer player in the world.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO