HOUSTON, Texas — A Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a postal carrier and then setting her body on fire. Yesterday, December 6, 2021, 45-year-old James Wayne Ham of Coldspring, Texas, pleaded guilty to murdering a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, Eddie “Marie” Youngblood, while she was in the performance of her official duties.

