Florida Sheriff “Decked The Cells” With 24 Arrested On Drug Charges

Drug traffickers and dealers in Florida with 117 prior felony convictions were arrested in a drug sting operation.

Over the last month, members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted a covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County dubbed, “Deck The Cells”.

During this operation, through the undercover purchases of narcotics, 26 warrants were issued for 25 of these local subjects.

Partnering with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Homeland Security), and task force officers from the U.S. Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, these arrest warrants were served over the span of two days.

Concluding on Friday, December 3, 2021, the combined law enforcement efforts resulted in the outstanding arrests of twenty-four men and women in Citrus County for an array of narcotics charges, including trafficking.

As a result of these arrests, over 319.7 grams of Methamphetamine, and 44.4 grams of Fentanyl, 45 grams of cocaine were seized, with an approximate street value of $18,195.00.

Prior to these arrests, these individuals had already amassed 117 prior felony convictions.

“We would like to thank our partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives: Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Homeland Security), and the U.S. Marshals Service for their teamwork which resulted in the success of this operation,” said CCSO in a statement.

“We are humbled to have served beside our law enforcement partners as we work to combat the sales of illegal narcotics in our community. These deadly substances contribute to a person’s crippling addiction, and eventually their death.” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Through the apprehension of traffickers of these deadly, illegal narcotics such as Fentanyl and heroin, we hope to have stunted the overdose rate in Citrus County. The fight against illegal narcotics, addiction, and overdoses doesn’t stop here; we must come together as a community to safeguard those who are caught in the vicious cycle of addiction, and to report those who contribute to it. Thank you to those who have already stepped forward and to those who will find the courage to do so now.”

