ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Sheriff “Decked The Cells” With 24 Arrested On Drug Charges

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAoJM_0dFUkwCz00

Drug traffickers and dealers in Florida with 117 prior felony convictions were arrested in a drug sting operation.

Over the last month, members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted a covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County dubbed, “Deck The Cells”.

During this operation, through the undercover purchases of narcotics, 26 warrants were issued for 25 of these local subjects.

Partnering with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Homeland Security), and task force officers from the U.S. Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, these arrest warrants were served over the span of two days.

Concluding on Friday, December 3, 2021, the combined law enforcement efforts resulted in the outstanding arrests of twenty-four men and women in Citrus County for an array of narcotics charges, including trafficking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBwI_0dFUkwCz00

As a result of these arrests, over 319.7 grams of Methamphetamine, and 44.4 grams of Fentanyl, 45 grams of cocaine were seized, with an approximate street value of $18,195.00.

Prior to these arrests, these individuals had already amassed 117 prior felony convictions.

“We would like to thank our partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives: Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Homeland Security), and the U.S. Marshals Service for their teamwork which resulted in the success of this operation,” said CCSO in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcf9T_0dFUkwCz00

“We are humbled to have served beside our law enforcement partners as we work to combat the sales of illegal narcotics in our community. These deadly substances contribute to a person’s crippling addiction, and eventually their death.” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Through the apprehension of traffickers of these deadly, illegal narcotics such as Fentanyl and heroin, we hope to have stunted the overdose rate in Citrus County. The fight against illegal narcotics, addiction, and overdoses doesn’t stop here; we must come together as a community to safeguard those who are caught in the vicious cycle of addiction, and to report those who contribute to it. Thank you to those who have already stepped forward and to those who will find the courage to do so now.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 160

Donald Grzebielucha
5d ago

These are the small time drug traffickers, why aren't those in power who bankroll the illegal drug trafficking ever arrested or charged ? You know, the guys at the top !!!

Reply(7)
25
Robb
5d ago

Just proves how bad the drug problem is. Less than 1% ever get caught and the distribution and delivery is increasing every week.

Reply(10)
13
D.A.H.
5d ago

Packed the clerk of courts with drug arrest and conviction money you mean. That's why police never want to eliminate drugs in their communities because it takes them off the job and they lose millions in revenue made possible by the Mexican cartels whom are the owners of US law enforcement whom are silently enslaved and controlled by drug cartels, every veteran officer knows this but those with foolish egos and bad pride will never admit it to the public, the police have to put on a FRONT that they really care about the young lives lost due to drug saturated neighborhoods they profit from and kids are just expendable in their game. 🖕⭐

Reply(20)
16
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Polk County: Man With Stolen Trailer Shot By Deputy After Traffic Stop Led To An Altercation

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating after one of its deputies shot a man after a traffic stop led to an altercation. At 11:50 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, Lt. Rhodes, with Polk County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 1st Avenue NW and 7th Street NW, in Mulberry, regarding a stolen trailer and Caterpillar skid steer.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drug Dealers#Homeland Security#Fugitive#Heroin#Ccso#Air And Marine Operations#Sheriff Prendergast
The Free Press - TFP

In Florida, A Potential Mass Shooter Was Thwarted, Not By Gun-Control Laws, But In Spite Of Them

Up in Michigan, four families are mourning and several more are hurting because a school shooter’s warning signs of emotional turmoil mixed with gun possession were ignored. But in Daytona Beach, police are cheering witnesses who came forward to identify and stop a potential mass murderer – instead of the ineffective gun-control laws that were supposed to do so.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Free Press - TFP

First-Degree Murder Indictment Against Florida Man Who Dismembered Pennsylvania Woman

Prosecutors with the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office obtained an indictment this afternoon from a Hillsborough County grand jury charging Robert Kessler with first-degree murder. Kessler, 69, of Lutz, is accused of killing 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholts, Pennsylvania, then dumping her dismembered body into McKay Bay last month. Following a wide-ranging...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County: Detectives Investigating Homicide In Dover

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting a homicide investigation in the 9400 block of McIntosh Road in the Dover area. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at approximately 10:15 a.m. deputies were called to the scene and discovered a deceased adult female with upper body trauma. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Deputies Seek To Identify Person Of Interest In Dover Homicide

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a person and vehicle of interest in the homicide investigation in Dover. The person of interest is described as a white male, who is approximately 6’0” tall, and 180 lbs. The man is seen on video wearing dark blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, and black Nike shoes.
DOVER, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy