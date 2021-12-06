ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Alaina Gushes Over 'TOURreffic News' After Latest Album Release

Cover picture for the articleLauren Alaina has been Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World since her new album released in September. Now, fans can head Alaina’s latest songs on tour. She gushed on her social media channels on Monday (December 6):. “After two long years, I...

Laura Kornelija – The next singing star out to release her latest album.

She is bound to win hearts with her amazing singing capabilities, which oozes versatility from every pore. There are many artists whose work has won them a position at the top, from where they have managed to conquer further milestones in their music careers. These talented artists have held the reins of the music sphere with their extraordinary talent, which has made them rule the space for the longest possible time ever. Their music making and singing capabilities have won them a steady base of followers, pushing their popularity to newer heights. Such incredible talents have displayed their extreme skills and have taken over the music realm backed by their potential which makes them rule their space in their own distinct way. Laura Kornelija is one such name who has steadily risen to the top and has today emerged as a credible singer whose work has been well appreciated widely.
Tulsa World

Lauren Alaina announces tour that includes Cain's Ballroom show

Multi-platinum-selling music artist Lauren Alaina announced a 2022 headlining tour that will bring her to Cain’s Ballroom for an April 7 performance. “After two long years, I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour,” Alaina said in a news release about her Top of the World Tour. “My fans have continued to support me even when we weren’t able to be in the same room together. I’m on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here.”
Lauren Alaina Is Going to Be On Top Of The World in 2022

Lauren Alaina recently announced that she’ll be heading out in 2022 on her Top Of The World tour!. Lauren also shared, “After two long years, I have some TOURreffic news! I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour presented by maurices. My fans have continued to support me even when we weren’t able to be in the same room together. I’m on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here.”
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina announces 2022 headlining tour

Multi-Platinum-selling rising superstar Lauren Alaina wraps up a pinnacle year with the announcement of her 2022 headlining tour. Alaina will kick off her Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices on February 24th in Silver Spring, MD. Spencer Crandall has been tapped as special guest on the tour. “After...
Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen & Cole Swindell Set Tours for 2022

Country artists are gearing up to head back out on the road full force in 2022. Several artists have just announced their touring plans for next year, including Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Cole Swindell. Allen, who just picked up his first Grammy nomination (in the all-genre best new artist...
