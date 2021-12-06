Public can comment on updated Thurmond Lake master plan

The Winamac Park Board members took public comment last week on what members of the community would like to see in terms of projects at the town’s park. Suggestions were made to install more security cameras at the park, ADA accessible restrooms on the west side of the Swinging Bridge, more restrooms in general, expand the paved areas on the west side of the park with a walking trail, concrete steps as an access to the canoe launch, front gate monument maintenance, pickleball court resurfacing, picnic tables on the northwest corner of the pickleball court, and softball resurfacing.
