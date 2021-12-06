ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Public can comment on updated Thurmond Lake master plan

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The public may read and comment on a proposed master plan update for the Thurmond Lake project until it closes at noon Jan. 20. Officials are considering changes to the current guidance on...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

Public comment sought on Midland's long range transportation plan

The Midland Area Transportation Study (MATS) is seeking public comment on the draft 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan, which can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3IyE0XB. The public comment period began on Dec. 8 and will run until Jan. 25, 2022. Comments may be submitted via the website at www.midlandmpo.org or by mail, email, or phone.
TRAFFIC
bigislandnow.com

Master Plan for Maunakea Management Readies for Public Review

The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents (BOR) scheduled a special board meeting for Thursday, Dec. 16 to receive the Pre-Final Master Plan for UH-managed lands on Maunakea. The public will have nearly six weeks to review the plan and submit testimony as the BOR will not deliberate or take action on the Master Plan until the next scheduled full board meeting on Jan. 20.
COLLEGES
countynewscenter.com

Board Approves New Master Plan for McClellan Palomar Airport Master

County Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt a new 20-year master plan for McClellan-Palomar Airport designed to make the airport safer and quieter and which could potentially entice small commercial air service back to the airport. The Board also approved the master plan’s environmental studies and directed County staff to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Master Plan
cannonbeachgazette.com

Public comment open for proposed updates to hunting rules in state parks

The public is invited to comment on proposed amendments to the Oregon Administrative Rules guiding hunting within Oregon state parks. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking to clarify where hunting is allowed while ensuring safety for all visitors. Hunting is permitted in several state parks where public safety...
OREGON STATE
Concord Monitor

Planning board seeks comments on Lake Sunapee regional plan

LEBANON — The Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Planning Commission is seeking public feedback on the draft of its “regional corridor transportation plan.”. And in many ways the timing couldn’t be better as the federal infrastructure bill was signed into law which will send additional funds to New Hampshire to tackle infrastructure projects.
LEBANON, NH
moabsunnews.com

Commission nearing final district boundaries, public may still comment on plans

The Grand County Commission hopes to select the final boundaries of new county commissioner districts by mid-December. At a Nov. 30 workshop, commissioners narrowed map options down to two possible choices, and will look at them again at their next meeting. The body has been working on the process of redrawing voter districts in the county for months, parallel to the state process that recently produced new districts for the state legislature and school board as well as for Utah congressional representatives. Commission Chair Mary McGann was absent from the workshop.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
theirregular.com

Comments welcome on the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway’s 10 Year Plan

RANGELEY — Since writing the original Corridor Management Plan in 2000 and designation as a National Scenic Byway, much has been accomplished on the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway. Millions of dollars of funding have been obtained through the efforts of the MaineDOT Scenic Byway Program, RLHT as Byway Coordinator, and the Scenic Byway Council.
RANGELEY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Courier-Express

Public can comment on proposal for low military flights in region

A proposal by the Maryland Air National Guard to conduct military training flights as low as 100 feet above ground level over parts of Elk, Cameron, Clinton, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties is currently available for public review and comment. According to online documents posted by the Maryland Air National...
ELK COUNTY, PA
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Tupper Lake cannabis hearing draws no public comments

TUPPER LAKE — The village held a public hearing on Monday on its plan to temporarily opt out of allowing cannabis sales — but no one showed up to comment. With just the village board and media present, the mayor and trustees discussed the reasons some of them want to opt out now and back in later, but Trustee Ron LaScala said he doubts opting in from the get-go would cause any harm.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
jdledger.com

Downtown Hazlehurst Master Plan completed

Heart of Georgia Regional Development Commission (HOGA) planners Mandy Britt and Anna Weaver presented the completed Downtown Hazlehurst Master Plan to the Hazlehurst City Council at its November meeting last month. The Plan was developed over several months by a 22-member steering committee consisting of city and county officials, business...
HAZLEHURST, GA
wkvi.com

Winamac Park Board Takes Public Input on Five-Year Master Park Plan

The Winamac Park Board members took public comment last week on what members of the community would like to see in terms of projects at the town’s park. Suggestions were made to install more security cameras at the park, ADA accessible restrooms on the west side of the Swinging Bridge, more restrooms in general, expand the paved areas on the west side of the park with a walking trail, concrete steps as an access to the canoe launch, front gate monument maintenance, pickleball court resurfacing, picnic tables on the northwest corner of the pickleball court, and softball resurfacing.
WINAMAC, IN
shorelinemedia.net

Ludington master plan, budget approved

City councilors approved Ludington’s 2022 budget and its master plan at their meeting Monday. The approval of the two documents sets a roadmap for the city’s work into the next few years. Included with the budget is a projection of capital improvements through 2024, and the master plan covers the next five years.
LUDINGTON, MI
Brainerd Dispatch

Public comment sought for Cass County’s multi-hazard mitigation plan

Cass County has completed an updated draft of the of its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan and is now seeking public feedback on it. Citizens can find a link to review the plan and offer feedback by visiting z.umn.edu/cass_hmp. The review and comment period is open through Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. After that, the county will submit the draft plan to the State of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review.
CASS COUNTY, MN
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta to hold a public meeting for Comprehensive Plan update

The City of Marietta announced on its website that it will hold a public hearing on the city’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update. The City of Marietta will be holding an initial public hearing regarding the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 205 Lawrence Street NE, Marietta, GA 30060.
MARIETTA, GA
nbc11news.com

Carson Lake project update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Carson Lake is part of the City of Grand Junction’s water supply network. The Carson Lake Dam was reclassified as a High Hazard Dam in 2015 due to development occurring in the lower Kannah Creek basin. A safety evaluation was completed and issues were identified.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
So Md News.com

Public commenters voice support for Calvert health officer

With the rumor mill filled with speculation that his job as Calvert County health officer might be on the line, several speakers offered support for Dr. Laurence Polsky at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting. According to Maryland’s code, the county’s health officer “shall be nominated by the county and appointed by...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Badger Herald

Lakeshore Nature Preserve holds first public meeting for master plan

The organization running the Lakeshore Nature Preserve held its first public meeting for its master plan Nov. 30 at the Memorial Union. The Lake Shore Preserve is 300 acres of University of Wisconsin property, running from the lakeshore path to the Eagle Heights woods, UW Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture President Gary Brown said.
MADISON, WI
conwaydailysun.com

Master plan committee reviews proposed vision plan

BERLIN — Members of the Berlin Master Plan Committee and several residents got to see the proposed vision plan for the city’s new master plan Tuesday evening, as well as give input regarding the vision plan and future land use for the city. Representatives with Resilience Planning & Design LLC...
BERLIN, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy