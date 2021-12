For Laurence Cuelenaere, childhood holidays were framed by a 700-kilometer border—that was as far as her father was willing to drive for vacation. Her father took one end of a string and placed it on a map over her hometown of Ghent, Belgium. With the other end, he circumscribed a circle around Ghent, restricting their travel destinations to 700 kilometers in any direction. Laurence said they usually ended up on the French Atlantic coast. “It was nice to have family holidays in France every summer. We never wanted to go to the Netherlands or Germany because we wanted the sun and the beach.”

