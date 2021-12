WHY IT RATES: Argentina is one of the best destinations in the world for LGBTQ+ travelers – TravelPulse Staff. Every year, on the first Saturday of November, when the jacaranda trees start to bloom and spring can be enjoyed in all its splendor, a Pride March is held in Buenos Aires in defense of equality for the LGBTIQ+ community. On November 6, 2021, thousands joined at this year’s march to celebrate and promote LGBTIQ+ rights. Contrary to the U.S. where pride celebrations are held in June to commemorate the Stonewall uprising, Argentina celebrates Pride in November in memory of Nuestro Mundo, the first LGBTIQ+ organization that was founded in Argentina and in Latin America, in November 1967.

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO