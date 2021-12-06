ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

How omission bias affects how people make decisions about getting vaccinated

wksu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman beings are not always good at assessing risk and making rational decisions. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll from late October — just before the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for children 5 to 11 —...

www.wksu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

Is Depression Affecting Your Decision Making?

Living with depression can make even the smallest decisions a challenge, but there are ways to help make decision making easier. Feelings of loneliness or sadness, a loss of interest in things you once enjoyed, and feelings of hopelessness — these are all hallmarks of depression. But these are not...
MENTAL HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

How concerned should vaccinated people be about spreading COVID?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In the early days of vaccine bliss, many Americans had thought that the shots were a ticket to normalcy—and at least...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
psychologytoday.com

Decisions, Decisions: How We Make Choices Every Day

Sometimes, weighing all possible decision options overwhelms our cognitive resources. Heuristics help us to make decisions without having to consider all possible outcomes. Heuristics can also lead to bias and errors in decision-making. The use of heuristics in older adulthood can be helpful when making decisions because they don’t require...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omission Bias#Decision Sciences#Kaiser Family Foundation#Npr
Cheddar News

Mental Health Crisis for Kids Worsening Amid Pandemic

Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D., the deputy director for the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), joined Cheddar to discuss concerns about the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the nation's youth. While mental health issues have been a point of concern for the populace at large, Avenevoli talked about how vulnerable young people have been during the COVID-19 crisis. "It's important to keep in mind, for children and adolescents, that the pandemic is occurring during a time of very formative development when social connection is vital for health and optimal function," she said. Avenevoli also noted broad political and social upheavals that have contributed to the issue but also things that can be done to help minors with their mental wellbeing.
KIDS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
arcamax.com

How COVID-19 affects the brain

A growing body of scientific evidence suggests some COVID-19 patients will experience neurological signs or symptoms of the infection. Genetic material from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been found in the cerebrospinal fluid of a person with COVID-19. And the virus has been found in the brain tissue of patients who died of COVID-19, which suggests it can affect the nervous system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
cheddar.com

'Read This to Get Smarter' Teaches People How to Talk About Race

A new book is looking to help people talk about race by educating them on the appropriate way to do it. 'Read This to Get Smarter: About Race, Class, Gender, Disability and More' is a non-judgmental guide structured in a way for readers who are just starting their journey or those already versed in social justice to follow. Blair Imani, author of 'Read This to Get Smarter joins Cheddar News to discuss the book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
WebMD

How Schizophrenia Affected and Enhanced Work

I’ve been working at technology consulting and software product companies since graduating college. In 25 years of work, I’ve had two breaks due to schizophrenia. One was at age 30 for a week or so. The second was at 36 for 4 weeks. The exact timeline is a bit fuzzy to me, but roughly those are the time periods. Between 30 and 36, I felt puzzled about voices I heard in private, but I never had to stop working during the day.
MENTAL HEALTH
Seattle Times

How exercise affects your appetite

Does being active make us ravenous afterward and prone to eating more than we perhaps should? Or does it blunt our appetites and make it easier for us to skip that last, tempting slice of pie?. A new study provides timely, if cautionary, clues. The study, which involved overweight, sedentary...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

How uncertainty can impair our ability to make rational decisions

We make decisions every day, many of which are so straightforward that we hardly notice we are making them. But we tend to struggle when faced with decisions that have uncertain outcomes, such as during the pandemic. Cognitive scientists have long been interested in understanding how people make such uncertain decisions. Now our new research, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, gives a clue.
SCIENCE
ehn.org

How toxic wildfire smoke affects pregnant people

NAPA, Calif.—Sonny, a 10-month old, crawls through the tunnel of a playground surrounded by fresh cedar wood chips as the sun sets in October. His 4-year-old sister, Lenny, climbs the rungs of the jungle gym as their parents, Rebecca and Omar Chowaiki, keep watch. "He is the happiest baby. He...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Iowa State Daily

Exposing biases pt. 2: students speak out and how to make a change

The concept of bias is a widely prevalent and harmful behavior that has negatively affected members of the Iowa State community. Students of various backgrounds have found themselves the victim of mistreatment based on preconceptions of their race, gender or cultural upbringing. In a previous Iowa State Daily article regarding bias, different facets of conscious and unconscious bias were explored. Although bias is an ingrained and widespread issue, the willingness to learn about different cultures and lifestyles can be the key to reducing bias shown towards others, according to some members of the student body.
IOWA STATE
olympics.com

International Day of People with Disabilities: Things to know about 'WeThe15': Key dates, messages, and how to get involved

The decade-long campaign WeThe15 is seen as a key milestone in supporting the 1.2 billion people in the world with a disability,. Launched on 19th August 2021, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, it began with global landmarks being lit purple, and continues to be at the forefront during the U.N.-sanctioned International Day of People with Disabilities on 3rd December.
ADVOCACY
wksu.org

More people died of malaria in 2020 than in 2019. Here's why

El Salvador and China have now been declared malaria-free. That's one of the encouraging takeaways from the new annual report on malaria issued on Monday by the World Health Organization. But the sobering news is that despite progress in some countries, this debilitating and lethal disease took a greater toll in 2020 than in the recent past.
WORLD
westplainsdailyquill.net

How different vitamins affect the body

At the dawn of a new year, it’s not uncommon for people take inventory of their personal health and strive to make positive changes. Being more conscientious of the foods they put into their bodies is a start, but some individuals may wonder if supplementation can help them go one step further.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy