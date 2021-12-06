ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hedge fund founder Steinhardt will return looted antiquities

By KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt has agreed to turn over $70...

